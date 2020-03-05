wellesley-ices-westwood-in-div.-two-girls-hockey-acquire

The Wellesley girls hockey crew entered the Division 2 match as the apparent favored for third consecutive condition title, and Wednesday night’s dominant quarterfinal efficiency from Westwood did practically nothing to dispel that idea.

Senior Emily Rourke led the way with a few goals and an aid as the top-seeded Raiders registered their 20th straight gain, moving to 21-one with a decisive six-one conclusion in excess of the No. 9 Wolverines at Warrior Arena.

The past time the two systems met in the event was the 2014 point out last. Westwood (14-six-3) came absent with the trophy on that day, but it birthed a juggernaut in the Div. two bracket as the Raiders have appeared in five of the final six championship games and are steamrolling toward one more.

“The practical experience really assists,” mentioned Wellesley coach PT Donato. “Wellesley came out rough in that 1st period of time and we received a couple of excellent bounces. I believe that is a massive part of it, our ladies have been in these types of game titles the past couple many years and it showed tonight that we have been there.”

Wellesley (21-one) will enjoy the winner of Friday’s showdown of Cape Cod squads, No. four Dennis-Yarmouth and No. 12 Falmouth, in the semifinals on Sunday.

Immediately after acquiring targets from Rourke and Bridget Noonan in the very first time period for a two- lead. Wellesley took command with 3 additional in the next, the very first from Kaitlin Braun and the next two from Rourke, a wicked wrister then a backhanded flip, providing her hat methods in back again-to-back tournament games.

Westwood freshman defenseman Sophia Levering ruined the shutout early in the third with a superb particular person engage in, buying up a loose puck in the neutral zone, skating down the left side and rifling a shot into the significantly prime corner.

Maja Desmond capped the scoring with 3: 03 to enjoy.

It was a mild night time for Wellesley goalie Liddy Schulz, who needed to make just seven will save in relocating to 10- in her profession in the postseason. The Raiders have now held opponents to 1 purpose or a lot less in all but a person contest this year.