Wellesley regulations the roost in women hockey

Wellesley may well compete in the Division 2 match, but the Raiders certainly manufactured a assert for becoming the most effective team in the condition.

Their only decline arrived to Div. 1 finalist Austin Prep, a setback they avenged 4 months later on. Wellesley also defeated Div. 1 finalist Woburn as properly as semifinalist Braintree on its way to an impressive 22-1- year.

Wellesley shared the Div. 2 state title with Canton, which went 19-1-4 on the year, with its only reduction coming to No. 11 Westwood.

Austin Prep was just one of various groups upset that it didn’t get a chance to complete off what they started off. The Cougars experienced occur so near to a state title the past two seasons and felt this was the group that could convey house the Div. 1 state title.

They ended the time with 15 consecutive wins and the top rated location in the last Div. 1 position. The staff they shared the Div. 1 title was Woburn, which rode a youth movement to get to the championship video game. Braintree came extremely near to having out Austin Prep in the event, shedding a 2-1 contest in the semifinals.

Closing BOSTON HERALD Leading 20 Ladies HOCKEY RANKINGS

1. Wellesley (22-1-)

2. Austin Prep (21-1-2)

3. Woburn (19-2-2)

4. Braintree (20-3-1)

5. Canton (19-1-4)

6. St. Mary’s (15-3-4)

7. HPNA (18-1-2)

8. Norwell (20-3-)

9. Notre Dame (14-3-5)

10. Arlington (14-3-5)

11. Westwood (15-6-3)

12. Boston Latin (16-4-4)

13. Belmont (14-4-4)

14. Falmouth (13-5-5)

15. Peabody/Lynnfield/North Examining (15-5-1)

16. Methuen/Tewksbury (11-5-6)

17. Shrewsbury (14-6-2)

18. Needham (15-6-3)

19. Dennis-Yarmouth (13-3-3)

20. Dedham (12-8-2)

DIVISION 1

1. Austin Prep (21-1-2)

2. Woburn (19-2-2)

3. Braintree (20-3-1)

4. Canton (19-1-4)

5. St. Mary’s (15-3-4)

6. Arlington (14-3-5)

7. Boston Latin (16-4-4)

8. Belmont (14-4-4)

9. Peabody/Lynnfield/North Looking at (15-5-1)

10. Methuen/Tewksbury (11-5-6)

11. Shrewsbury (14-6-2)

12. Needham (15-6-3)

13. Andover (11-7-4)

14. Waltham (13-4-5)

15. Duxbury (12-7-3)

16. Masconomet (10-7-4)

17. Looking through (11-8-3)

18. Hingham (10-12-)

19. Wayland/Weston (10-7-4)

20. Barnstable (10-8-3)

DIVISION 2

1. Wellesley (22-1-)

2. Canton (19-1-4)

3. Norwell (20-3-)

4. Notre Dame (14-3-5)

5. Westwood (15-6-3)

6. Falmouth (13-5-5)

7. Dennis-Yarmouth (13-3-3)

8. Dedham (12-8-2)

9. Natick (15-7-)

10. Ursuline (14-4-4)

11. Sandwich (17-6-)

12. Norwood (11-8-2)

13. Algonquin/Hudson (13-5-3)

14. Medfield/Norton (11-8-3)

15. Burlington (11-9-2)

16. Winchester (7-11-2)

17. Bishop Fenwick (12-6-3)

18. Cohasset/Hanover (9-7-3)

19. Wakefield (8-9-4)

20. Bishop Stang (10-8-3)