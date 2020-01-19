Wellington Airport could still be covered in fog tomorrow morning

Fog over Wellington Airport, causing a number of flight cancellations and delays, may continue to interrupt flights tomorrow morning.

More than 30 flights were canceled outside the capital after the airport was enveloped in clouds this afternoon.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said the low clouds hiding offshore could move again in the region.

Low clouds and scattered drizzle expected in the region Monday morning could cause additional delays for travelers.

Wellington Airport posted an update on Twitter, urging travelers to check its website for the latest updates on their flights.

Air New Zealand, Virgin, Qantas and Sounds Air flights from Melbourne, Sydney, Christchurch, Queenstown and other origins have all been diverted from landing in the capital.

A farmer said earlier that the weak fog that had moved over the city affected the planes.

The flights would have around 500m of visibility when descending in the fog above the airport, but this would decrease when flying in the fog, she said.

Clouds hung up to 200 feet (61 m) above the tarmac.

The cloud was expected to move to the Hutt Valley during the afternoon, but may remain in the area until tomorrow.

Newshub reported that most of the Sunday night departures had been canceled, but a flight was trying to take off.

Three Jetstar flights between Auckland and Wellington have been canceled due to weather conditions, Newshub reported.

Air New Zealand and Wellington Airport were contacted for comments.

