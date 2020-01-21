Wellington room with view for $ 25 per week – but there is a catch

A woman from Wellington posted a unique ad offering a room to rent on her property for only $ 25 a week – but there is a catch.

A roommate ad posted on Trade Me on January 9 is looking for a free nanny who will pay for the honor of caring for the owner’s two children.

For only $ 25 per week, you get the largest room in Ngaio’s house, but you will have to pick up and drop off two children aged 7 and 10 years old to and from school.

Their ideal roommate is a woman with a car, an NZ license complete with a blank file and someone who loves children.

According to the announcement, the rent is reduced from $ 200 per week to $ 25.

A Wellington woman posted a fairly unique Trade Me ad offering a room to rent on her property for only $ 25 – but there’s a catch. Photo / Exchange me

“We are looking for a unique female roommate for our sunny 4br north facing townhouse that overlooks a stream,” wrote the lister.

“The bedroom is the largest in the house. It faces north and opens onto a balcony with steps going down to the stream. There is also a heat pump in the bedroom.

“I am a single mother working full time in Wellington CBD with 2 beautiful children, ages 7 and 10. I am looking for a reliable roommate who can pick up my children to and from their schools in Lower Hutt during the first half of each school week, the reduced rent attests to this.

“There are 4 terms per year and 10 weeks per quarter. This equates to approximately 40 weeks of travel (minus holidays).”

However, during the holidays, the rent of the successful roommate could reach $ 200 while the children are not in school.

“Regular rent ($ 200) would apply during school holidays.”

The list indicates that there are five school races per week – return in the morning to two places between 8:20 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. – and a pickup in the afternoon between 2:50 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

If couples are interested, the rent will increase to $ 200 instead of $ 25 during the school term and $ 300 per week during the school holidays.

The townhouse has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a terrace overlooking the stream. Photo / Exchange me

The announcement was posted on social media and has received mixed reviews.

Some people have complained that the reduced rent was not worth the time spent.

“So you basically have to pay to work there? The best deal ever!” one person joked.

Another said, “They don’t need a roommate, they need an au pair … just … oh, that’s right, they want to charge someone rent top of the child’s responsibilities. “

One asked why men were not seen as caring for their children.

Others, however, have suggested that the agreement may be suitable for some roommates.

“It is said that you pay 25pw + rent charges during the start of the school year and 200pw during the holidays. This is a weird AF ad but it is probably the best accommodation you can find for the money,” wrote one. local.

Another added: “I suppose it may be suitable for an older person who may be working from home or considering retirement but is looking for cheap accommodation.”

.