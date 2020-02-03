Wellness Barbie Exists & It’s the Goopiest Thing I’ve Ever Seen

I don’t want to worry you, but “Wellness Barbie” is out now and I’m pretty sure Gwyneth Paltrows Minions had something to do with it.

Barbie has certainly come a long way since I was a child. I clearly remember that pregnant Barbie is the coolest thing since sliced ​​bread. But Barbs has thrown the baby in her womb overboard for a few damn jade eggs and is on a ~ spiritual ~ wellness trip.

Like Pedestrian.TVs Resident Goopoholic (not my actual title, but feel free to email me and ask me to do it officially). I just couldn’t miss the opportunity to further explore this elite level goopiness. And boy, oh boy, I’m completely exhausted at this point. Honest,

Mattel, the company behind Barbie, recently launched a slew of new dolls, including some inspired by feminist icons such as Pink parkswhat’s damn cool. In addition to their inspiring barbies, they also modernize our childhood queen and make her really fit for 2020.

May I introduce Wellness Barbie.

This is by far the goopiest shit I’ve ever seen for kids. I am convinced that if you buy this for your children, they will talk about Jade eggs and Gua Sha before they are old enough to share long (does anyone make sharing long?).

“With the Barbie Wellness Collection, girls learn the benefits of self-care in a playful way. The collection teaches the girls daily routines that promote emotional well-being and includes three key themes: meditation, physical well-being and self-care. because Barbie knows you’re best when you take good care of yourself, ”the press release said Cosmopolitan,

But that’s not just a single doll, no. There is a wellness barbie for every kind of 3 year old goop goddess.

There is Fashionista Breathe With Me Barbie, which deals exclusively with meditation (it is probably a good thing to teach young children), Spa Barbie, who is keen on a good bath bomb or candle, and Fitness Barbie, which is only the most expensive sport carries with a protein bar and weights in hand.

You can also purchase three additional game sets to help your kids yearn for life in Goop. So make sure you ask for a Gwyneth Paltrow vaginal candle from the age of 14.

I agree we should teach children the importance of self-care such as meditation and visiting a damn therapist, but we may not be able to make them believe that they can solve all of life’s problems with a bath bomb, an expensive candle, and a protein bar can . Just a thought.

Image:

Barbie