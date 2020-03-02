[wellness-dg-praises-pantai-hospital-physician-for-quick-action-on-covid-19]

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Padang Matsirat Well being Clinic en route to Langkawi International Airport February 3, 2020. — Photo from Fb/Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, March two — Overall health director-typical Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah praised the fast action taken by Pantai Clinic Kuala Lumpur’s cardiologist Datuk Dr Sanjiv Joshi who voluntarily distanced himself from the hospital, clinic and his family for 14 times.

In a statement issued in his Facebook website page, Dr Noor Hisham reported Dr Sanjiv irrespective of becoming analyzed unfavorable for Covid-19, proceeds to quarantine himself for the duration of the incubation period of time as ‘prevention is improved than cure’.

“Dr Sanjiv was treating Case 29 (35-yr-previous female who shared a place with Scenario 24) who afterwards examined favourable for Covid-19. Dr Sanjiv then voluntarily distanced himself (from the community) for 14 times, I hope individuals who came into near get in touch with with him will emulate his self-motion to do what is ideal,” he reported.

He was commenting on a statement issued by Pantai Medical center Kuala Lumpur now that the non-public clinic experienced quarantined all of its workers and clients who came in make contact with with the Japanese individual (Case 24) since February 26, and Covid-19 assessments had been carried out on them not too long ago. Sad to say, a college student nurse and a individual were being analyzed constructive.

Dr Noor Hisham also encouraged the general public to keep away from Pantai and Bangsar spots about the subsequent 10 times the place Dr Sanjiv is in quarantine because a person of his sufferers (Case 29) who was admitted in Pantai Medical center Kuala Lumpur caught the coranavirus from Circumstance 24.

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur in its assertion stated that the college student nurse (case 27) was admitted to Kuala Lumpur Healthcare facility on February 29 right after she arrived into contact with the Japanese affected person (Case 24) on February 21 and 22.

“All staff and patients who experienced been in contact with the college student nurse have been traced and placed under quarantine. Preliminary Covid-19 tests on them have been detrimental and their problem will carry on to be monitored,” reported the assertion.

The 3rd affected individual is the country’s 29th situation (a 35-year-aged Malaysian female) who shared a area with Circumstance 24, and she later on analyzed beneficial on February 29 and is presently in an isolation ward at Sungai Buloh Medical center.

Pantai Clinic Kuala Lumpur also vowed it would proceed to observe stringent adherence to infection command policies and procedures, and also comply completely with preventive measures set by MOH to keep all of its workers and individuals harmless.

“The clinic is practising a number of preventive steps which include restricting entry points to the hospital and checking the temperature and indications of absolutely everyone who comes to the clinic. As such, scientific services at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur are not affected and patients can proceed with their existing care plans at the healthcare facility,” claimed the statement. — Bernama