Wells College tentatively postponed the start of the program in August

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Due to coronavirus, many colleges and universities are coming up with another plan for their launch, Wells University announced their plans on Friday.

According to media reports, Wells’ work has been published on Saturday, August 8th.

Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter said he had no plans for the graduation ceremony.

Our alumni were deprived of their last educational opportunity on campus due to international health problems. I have promised the Class of 2020 that I have no intention of passing it off to a ‘virtual’ or canceled course, as some other colleges have chosen to do. Our students and their families need to come together in a ceremony that celebrates their accomplishments in a way that also celebrates the rich traditions of the college.

President Jonathan Gibralter

President Gibralter also said that August 8 depends on the disease, and that there may be another setback.

