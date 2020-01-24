Wells Fargo is still facing the test after the scandal

divide

Wells Fargo’s problems, which started seriously in 2016 when a scandal involving millions of fake accounts to increase numbers, are ongoing and show no signs of waning in the near future, according to a Reuters report.

The financial institution has amassed more than $ 4 billion in penalties since the outbreak of the scandal, but is also addressing a number of other issues.

For example, a number of federal organizations are investigating the bank and its behavior. The Department of Justice is currently investigating whether executives have kept important details of the falsified accounts from the bank’s board of directors and from the Office of the Currency Controller (OCC).

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing whether the bank has lied to investors by artificially increasing its performance metrics and whether whistleblowers have been fined.

The Ministry of Labor also reviews how the bank responded to complaints from whistleblowers.

The bank was also forced to operate under around 14 approval orders from regulators such as the OCC, SEC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The orders force the bank to thoroughly review its practices until it demonstrates that it has repaired the procedures that could have caused the scandal. Wells Fargo also has to reimburse customers by misusing some of them. So far, the bank has paid tens of millions.

The U.S. Federal Reserve issued the bank an approval decision in the form of an asset cap, which was a growth constraint for the bank until it was found that its processes had been completely revised. The asset ceiling was announced in 2018 and there is no removal schedule.

In addition, the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating has been reduced from “excellent” to “need for improvement”, which affects its growth.

