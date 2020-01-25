Wells Fargo, news from Amazon Payments Top Week

divide

It’s time again – the weekend! Before you really relax and enjoy yourself, you should read the latest edition of the PYMNTS Weekender about the most important news from the past seven days. Amazon is taking new steps in payments, the trends in Christmas sales in 2019 are helping to set the course for 2020, a virus is affecting the retail world, and stationery sales could find signs of new life in this digital world. This and much more is in this new PYMNTS Weekender.

Top news

Ex-Wells CEO fined, barred from banking for life

Former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf has been banned from working in the banking sector by the United States government. He will also have to pay $ 17.5 million for his role in a Wells Fargo scandal involving millions of fake accounts set up to meet the bank’s sales quotas.

OCC is preparing civil lawsuit against former Wells Fargo executives

The Office of the Currency Controller (OCC) compiles so-called fee notices against 10 people, although the billing could be extended to some people, according to sources.

How ‘Contact Us’ and The Kardashians Afterpay sparked in the USA

Never underestimate the value of the contact form that every retailer and service provider places somewhere on their website – because nobody knows who will end up on the other side.

Despite the closure of papyrus, stationery retail is not all doom and gloom

Not to be cynical, but to call the world “stationery” nowadays, and there is a possibility that the mind is moving in the direction of a similar stationary word – the concept of lack of movement, like in a couch potato or a broken car on the Street side. This is understandable, since email, SMS and other forms of digital and mobile communication have replaced actual writing – which of course seems to reduce the need for actual stationery.

Can Amazon open up the future of payments?

The rumors about Amazon hand-based payments have increased in recent months. In early September 2019, it was reported that Amazon was the first experiment to test hand-recognition-based payments at Whole Foods locations using its New York employees and some customized vending machines. There were also reports from the New York Post that the technology could appear at the whole food checkouts this year.

Visa’s chief risk officer for securing trade in the 2020s

Future security is the process of creating systems and processes that are robust enough to hold their value in the face of an unknown future. It is also about creating a mindset and a corporate culture where everyone is responsible for balancing risks against future opportunities.

Fiserv: What the 2019 Holiday Shopping data says about 2020

It’s the season for … a review of 2019 holiday sales trends and what they mean for payments and trading so far. With the data coming in, Amazon doesn’t seem to be the traffic driver that some retailers expect customer experience to go well, that mobile wallets may experience a real moment of fame, and that clothing sales stand out from the traditional brick-and-mortar mix , although it’s hard to say what’s really going on there.

Top trackers and reports

Why state and local governments are having trouble destroying the check

Instant payments are praised for their convenience, ease, and most importantly, for their speed. Fifty-one percent of U.S. consumers said in the latest PYMNTS payout report that they prefer tax refunds, child support payments, and other government payments through instant payment methods.

The bank app feature 54.1 percent of consumers agree that they want it

Although many banks rely on advanced technology to fight financial fraud, their customers would feel more secure if they had more control over the authentication processes of their banking apps.

How Kimkim Uses Faster Payments to Gain Gig Worker Loyalty

By 2028, gig employees will make up half of the American workforce who are responsible for creating online content, designing websites and implementing local gastronomic or historical tours, as well as transporting passengers for carpooling or renting their homes on home sharing platforms are responsible.

Mobile Order-Ahead 2.0 from Domino: How Voice, 5G can deliver

Mobile order-ahead services are used for more functions than ever before and not only offer the option of ordering and paying for groceries. Forty-two percent of consumers use it to find coupons and 38 percent to search for menu items. A third say they use their order-ahead mobile apps more often than two years ago.

Fun, cool and otherwise interesting

Virtual gaming is developing into a force for tourism and even Atlantic City

Every year it becomes more difficult to talk about or even think about the global digital and mobile ecosystem without considering the location of the game in this world. And now comes another piece of news that drives this point even further home.

Central bank team on standards and use cases for digital currencies

And now, for digital currencies, it’s a group effort – among central banks, that is. So far, exploration and reflection on digital currencies – which may be released by central bank systems to put Fiat in digital form – has been done from country to country. But as reported on Tuesday (January 21), at least some of these central banks are joining a group that will explore ways and means of issuing digital central bank currencies (CBDC).

Banks’ Earnings Show Digital Traction with lively consumer spending

There are some common themes among the big banks’ earnings reports. The US consumer is strong, and the impact of strong US consumer spending also affects other areas where banks get their bread and butter. And digital conduits are increasingly making up part of consumer and business spending.

Travel stocks fall amid concerns about the corona virus

The virus appears to be spreading rapidly. As of the third week of this month, 300 cases have occurred in five countries, including China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and (as of this week) the United States.

———–

