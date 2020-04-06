Wells Fargo Suspends Payroll Protection Program Loan

Wells Fargo has resigned from a new federal program aimed at helping small businesses retain workers and pay bills during a coronavirus pandemic. The bank announced late Sunday that it will no longer accept new loan applications under the government’s paycheck protection program launched last week as part of Washington’s $ 2.2 trillion economic rescue package.

Wells also said he plans to lend up to $ 10 billion through the program and has already received more than enough applications to reach that threshold. According to the bank, loan requests filed after April 5 will not be considered.

Since the program began on Friday, most US banks have only processed loans to existing customers. Wells Fargo’s exit may lock out some small business customers who have not yet applied for a loan. This is especially important as Wells Fargo last year arranged more SME loans than any other lender in the country.

The Paycheck Protection Program offers a 1% interest loan on businesses with less than 500 workers. Borrowers who do not dismiss workers in the next eight weeks are allowed to finance with interest.

In the economy devastated by coronavirus, business owners and employees suffer from lost income and work

Government programs are designed to limit the growing number of workers who apply for unemployment, and Congress aims to distribute as much as $ 349 billion in aid through SME initiatives. However, if Wells Fargo’s participation was restricted, the program could be hampered.

On Friday, many of the country’s largest lenders initially postponed loan applications, causing confusion among some small business owners. Many bankers have accused the US Treasury of having not finalized the rules of the program until one day before the kick-off.

As of Sunday night, Citibank had not yet accepted a loan application. However, once the bank started processing the loan, it said it would accept the application until June 30.

Wells Fargo on Saturday allowed borrowers to submit a loan application for the paycheck protection program, but said on Sunday that customers and other businesses who had not yet applied had to go elsewhere. Was. The bank said the program-based financing will be intended for businesses and non-profit organizations with less than 50 employees. Wells Fargo has also said that it will donate the benefits of the program to charities.

The 2018 Federal Reserve will provide a loan that Wells Fargo can issue after the bank has previously revealed that the bank has created millions of fake accounts and committed another series of consumer abuse. Capped amount of

Overwhelming Impact of Coronavirus on US Small Business

A source close to Wellfargo said it had consulted with the Fed to raise its cap to allow banks to issue more loans during the coronavirus crisis that closed many small businesses. But the Fed seems to have refused to change that stance.

Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf took command in September. “We promise to help our customers during these unprecedented difficult times, but they are limited in their ability to serve as many customers as they want under PPP.”

The Small Business Administration tweeted at the end of Friday that it had approved more than 17,000 loans totaling $ 5.4 billion.

Bank of America said it had received 185,000 loan applications on the first and half days of the program over the weekend, seeking a total of $ 30 billion.

