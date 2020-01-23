January 23 (UPI) – John Stumpf, the former CEO of Wells Fargo, has to pay a $ 17.5 million fine for setting up thousands of fake customer accounts across the board, the U.S. government said Thursday.

The Treasury Department’s currency converter office also prevented Stumpf from ever working for a bank again.

Stumpf resigned as Wells Fargo’s CEO in October 2016 after finding that bank employees opened accounts to fill quotas without the customer’s knowledge. Employees created thousands of fake accounts and manipulated some real accounts to increase sales and earn bonuses. The bank then fired more than 5,000 employees and committed to achieving the sales targets.

In addition to Stumpf’s punishment on Thursday, the OCC announced charges against five other former Wells Fargo executives for their role in the scandal.

“The measures announced today by the OCC reinforce the agency’s expectations that the management and employees of the national banks and savings banks will offer fair access to financial services, treat customers fairly and comply with applicable laws and regulations,” said currency officer Joseph Otting.