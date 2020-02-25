[wembley-teenager-arrested-on-suspicion-of-raping-woman-around-gladstone-park-in-dollis-hill]

We will use your electronic mail address only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Discoverfor facts of your information protection legal rights Invalid E-mail

An 18-year-aged gentleman from Wembley has been arrested on suspicion of raping a young girl in close proximity to Gladstone Park.

The female, aged in her late teens, noted to police that she experienced been raped near an entrance to the park, in Dollis Hill at about one.40am on Saturday, February 23.

The most important entrance to the park is off Dollis Hill Lane but pedestrian obtain is fantastic from all sides of the park. Law enforcement have not explained near to which entrance the woman claimed staying attacked.

The arrest was built on Tuesday, February 25.

He currently remains in custody at a North London law enforcement station for questioning.

The girl is being supported by professional officers.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s North West Safeguarding Unit are investigating.

Anyone with data must contact the Fulfilled Police on 101.