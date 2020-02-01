Wembley `` wild '' machete victim with lifelong brain injury

Two rogue teens were found guilty of a horrific machete attack on a young man in Preston Park, who remains on ventilator in the hospital and will never fully recover from his injuries.

The 21-year-old victim, Douglas Sepouo, of Wembley, must be fed by a tube. Although he can open his eyes, he cannot interact or communicate.

Keiano Gooden-Joseph, 19, of Harrow Road, Westminster, and a 17-year-old boy from Harrow, who cannot be named, were convicted of intentionally injuring the Old Bailey on Friday, January 31. Both pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and were not found guilty of attempted murder.

Gooden-Josephs arrived at South Kenton station at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019 before heading along Windermere Grove towards Windermere Avenue and at 1:38 p.m. he was joined by the 17 year old co-defendant .

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

They walked around the area and eventually ended up in the nearby Allonby Gardens, where Mr. Sepouo entered at 2:37 p.m.

However, a few minutes later, he turned around looking over his shoulder and CCTV showed that he was being followed by the accused.

They were both armed with machetes and followed him to Preston Park.

It was there that they led the fierce attack on Mr. Sepouo in the middle of the afternoon when there were many other people, including young children, around.

The two suspects can be seen fleeing the scene

(Image shifts to police)

Witnesses saw Mr. Sepouo run and be chased before the two accused attacked him while he was desperately trying to defend himself.

A witness told police that they had “hacked” Mr. Sepouo, one of them stabbed him in the chest with a machete. The victim protected himself, shouted and cried for help.

A brave member of the public approached the fight and yelled at the attackers to stop, prompting the two accused to walk away and run outside the park.

The Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service were called into the park.

A police spokesman continued: “As the police went to the scene, they saw the 17-year-old boy run towards them on Carlton Avenue East, parallel to the south side of Preston Park.

“The police arrested him and discovered that he had a cut on his right arm. The injury was not serious and, after being treated in hospital, he was arrested on suspicion of to have caused GBH.

“During this time, other officers and medical personnel had come to the park.”

Forensic officers at the scene on Carlton Avenue East where the 17-year-old boy was found

(Image: David Nathan)

Mr. Sepouo was taken to a central London hospital in critical condition, where he was treated for numerous injuries, including defensive hand injuries. The medical staff even had to open their chest at the scene to restore her heart rate to normal.

Due to low blood pressure and cardiac arrest, he suffered a brain injury from which he will never fully recover.

Due to the gravity of the attack, detectives from the Serious Crime Command (Homicide) investigated. Police searched the park and a machete was found, which was allegedly carried by Mr. Sepouo.

Two scabbards of machetes were found, indicating that at least one other weapon had been removed from the park.

Following the video surveillance, Gooden-Josephs was identified as a suspect and was found in a taxi traveling to Edgware and arrested on July 16, 2019.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Detective Inspector Jamie Stevenson of Specialist Crime North said: “This dreadful attack has left a young man with catastrophic injuries which he is unlikely to fully recover from.

“His family has been devastated and struggling to accept the reality of Douglas’ injuries, I can only hope that the conviction of those responsible will help them in some way.

“This savage attack occurred in a park used by young families. Instead of playing on a summer day, the families had to face a man who was chased and stabbed several times. I would like to thank all the members of the audience who went to Douglas’ help and tried to help him.

“We need the support of our communities to fight violent crime and we urge all those who may have information about those who carry weapons to tell us about it, so that we can fight violence together and protect the lives of youth.”

For those who are not comfortable talking to the police, Crimestoppers is a completely independent charity. They do not ask for your name and do not trace your call.

If people are concerned that a family member or friend is involved in crime or vulnerable to abusers, visit KnifeFree or the NSPCC websites for help and advice. You may be able to help them find a way out.

Gooden-Joseph and the 17-year-old accused will both be sentenced to Old Bailey on February 28.

.