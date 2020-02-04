Wendy will serve breakfast nationwide from March

February 4 (UPI) – Fast food chain Wendy announced on Tuesday that breakfast will be served at locations in the U.S. in about a month.

While fast food staples such as McDonald’s and Burger King have served breakfast nationwide for years, Wendy’s only had a morning menu in limited locations. Starting March 2nd, the Ohio-based chain will launch its breakfast menu with items such as the “Breakfast Baconator”, a honey butter chicken biscuit and a “Frostyccino”.

“People deserve a delicious, affordable, and high quality breakfast than what they are currently getting,” said Wendy’s US President Kurt Kane.

The NPD Group’s market researchers found that breakfast has grown steadily in recent years and was the only time of day that grew year on year.

Wendy expects national breakfast sales to account for at least 10 percent of daily sales.