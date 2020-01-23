Wendy Williams divorce is over ... Finally

Wendy Williams is officially single and ready to mingle.

Their divorce, which was filed in April last year, has been completed on page six.

A mess with her ex

Anyone who watches their talk show or keeps up with pop culture knows that ex-husband Kevin Hunter cheated on her with a woman named Sharina Hudson. He made them pregnant and they have a little girl together.

Williams did her best to keep it together on TV, but things started to dissolve, so she spilled the beans. Her ex was involved in her show from a business perspective, so the relationship was interwoven in more ways than one.

What a mess, but now Williams seems happy that she goes on and maybe only finds a man who treats her with respect. Doesn’t she deserve it?

What’s happening now?

As explained on page 6, the couple named “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for the split. As for the assets, “Williams (agrees) has undertaken to take out $ 1 million in life insurance that Hunter is entitled to in the event of death, but has the right to reduce the amount annually.”

If their house is sold once, they share everything they get for it. The talk show is hers. That seems like a no-brainer. Hunter keeps his cars, probably so that he can drive away from the drama.

Williams and Hunter share a son, but he’s 19 years old. So it is not a common custody situation. We wonder what Kevin Jr. thinks of this public division, but he is definitely committed to mom.

How are you?

Williams is an open book, so she will no doubt tell more about her personal life over time. She’s been living it lately, so more strength for her.

As they say, “The show has to go on,” and in the case of Williams, it’s their actual show … and their lives.

