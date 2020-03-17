Wendy Williams stole it after ‘insulting’ people who met Sherry Pie’s Drag Race

Wendy Williams was summoned by one of the men who accused Drag Race queen Sherry Pie of harassing her – after she revealed that she had surrendered on the spot.

Sherry Pie, the real name of Joey Gugliemelli, was left out of season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race after five men accused him of stealing pornographic and “obscene” videos.

The interview was covered by The Wendy Williams Show on March 9, in a segment featuring the host and fellow actor Michael Yo.

Wendy Williams closes the fishing sections.

In the episode, both Yo and Williams have failed to express their laughter as they discuss the queen’s allegations, just waiting and explaining how the reality star contributes to the men’s sex drive and promises to start filming a fake movie.

Yo added: “I mean, why don’t these people do research? I’m not saying they have a problem, but they are young, at the age of 23, 24, trying to get some serious rest, so, men, you have to do some research if someone wants to find you. “

Ben Shikmus, one of the people affected by the fish, talks about how the session is conducted.

The critic speaks after being publicly mocked on national television.

Writing for GayCities, he said: “I was publicly ridiculed here on national TV, by writer Michael Yo while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show.

“My story was misinformed, people made fun of me, and at the end the instrument was removed and there was water.”

Shikmus claimed that the television series “made jokes about the idea of ​​the future” and had misled the audience into showing the “lies and coercion” that were causing the fraud.

Wendy Williams played for Michael Yo’s players during the ceremony

He added: “When I saw this video of Michael Yo showing the audience my story, I was immediately angry.

“I have time to watch, trying to keep up the good qualities of not being angry with these things that have put me on television. I have found other ways to interpret this moment.

“We need a transformation of love. This starts with listening to each other with an open heart before judging. It continues to provoke your anger to do good. I don’t want to be Michael Yo. I hope they learn from this.

“We have a lot of work to do to improve our speech the way we treat people who speak out against bullying and coercion.”

On television, people have called out Williams – who has come up several times in recent months for traffic incidents – including her liking gay men wearing “women’s clothing.”

One Twitter user wrote: “This kind of shameless and insane person must stop and Wendy is convinced she is not an LGBTQ friend.”

Another added: “Oh, another important thing to throw in a bunch of reasons why Wendy Williams shouldn’t have a platform … how big is the pile now?”