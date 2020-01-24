Wendy Williams talks about her life & # 39; beautiful & # 39; after the divorce from Kevin Hunter – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML306d256b78c6384c122cfe8303c94a0411%

WENN / Mr. Azul

The television host reveals that “the new chapter has been so charming,” although she shares that she doesn’t regret her time with Kevin, who is divorcing after 25 years.

It seems that Wendy Williams He has no regrets that after 25 years he was divorced together from Kevin Hunter. While appearing in “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon“, television personality about his new life began as a single moment.

“After nine months, yes, I am completely divorced. A door is closed in old life,” Wendy told the host. Jimmy Fallon. The 55-year-old added, “The new chapter was so beautiful,” before thanking Jimmy for immediately asking the question without feeling that he should be on his toes.

“I don’t feel intimidating, but people are very scared. But you and I have known each other for a long time,” Wendy said.

He further said that he did not regret the entire time he spent with Kevin. “Yes, I’m not mad. You know, it was 25 years, I don’t regret it,” he explained. “But you know what? Sometimes people go on with their lives. And I have to tell you something; now I don’t love Jersey anymore. It’s Wendy in the city. ”

When asked if he is currently dating or looking for someone, Wendy replied: “Yes, I am going outside. But you know, I love my career. You know how difficult this is with this microphone here. You know what I am say. “There is a certain dedication and I have not just ended up in my career because, you know, something. “She explained that she has an appointment between the management of her talk show” The Wendy Williams Show “.

Although Jimmy didn’t ask, Wendy revealed that he didn’t have a certain type of men that he liked, and added that he wasn’t in Tinder. “Because I like eye contact. And I like it, I feel I have grown over the years,” he explained.

Wendy and Kevin completed their divorce from Kevin Hunter on Tuesday, January 21 in New Jersey. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Wendy and Kevin get half of each sale made from their former shared home in Livingston, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Wendy reportedly keeps his home in Florida, where Wendy’s mother is currently based. As for Kevin, he will retain all the profits he earned from a house in Morristown, New Jersey that he previously sold. In addition, all your furniture goes to Wendy. However, Kevin is not left empty handed while he is keeping his Ferrari and Rolls-Royce cars.

