Wendy’s breakfast menu is launched nationwide in March

Wendy’s has revealed when it will serve national breakfast.

An hour after the McDonald’s chain had invited us to ‘roast’ us on Twitter, the launch date for the breakfast menu was on 2 March.

Wendy’s, based in Dublin, Ohio, is a location in the breakfast room between large national chains. It announced in September that it would take its breakfast program, currently in more than 300 restaurants, nationwide.

“People deserve a delicious, affordable, and higher quality breakfast than what they get now, so that’s exactly what we’re going to serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationwide on March 2,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s US president and chief commercial officer, said in a press release.

Items on Wendy’s breakfast menu include the breakfast bacon, Frosty ccino and honey butter chicken biscuit.

Kane said the eggs for the breakfast sandwiches are cracked by hand. The Breakfast Baconator, Kane said, has “a freshly cracked egg, characteristic sausage patty and six strips of Applewood-smoked bacon.”

This is not the first time Wendy has tried out a national breakfast menu.

In the mid-1980s, the chain’s morning menu included omelettes, French toast, and toasted sandwiches. But because it took too long to make the items, the breakfast menu was discontinued, although there have been small tests across the country for several years.

