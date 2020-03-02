wendy’s-officially-joins-breakfast-game-with-full-menu

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 / 07: 30 AM EST / Updated: Mar 2, 2020 / 07: 40 AM EST

(CNN) — Wendy’s brand new breakfast menu consists of nine sandwiches, including a morning edition of its famed Baconator.

There are three new sandwiches served on croissants, biscuits and classic buns with eggs and meat.

It’s also debuting a maple bacon chicken croissant and a honey butter chicken biscuit.

New side dishes include potato wedges and sausage gravy.

There’s also a new blend of coffee and an iced Frosty-ccino.

