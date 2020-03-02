wendy’s-rolls-out-breakfast-menu-on-mcdonald’s-nationwide-egg-mcmuffin-working-day

Are McDonald’s and Wendy’s in the center of a breakfast war?

On Monday right up until 10: 30 a.m., you can get a cost-free Egg McMuffin sandwich if you have the McDonald’s app on what the chain is contacting National Egg McMuffin Working day.

The sandwiches have been close to since 1971, so McDonald’s says it can be celebrating the 50 yr anniversary a yr early.

But Wendy’s may well be making an attempt to rain on the Golden Arches’ parade.

Wendy’s rolled out its individual breakfast lineup Monday, which consists of the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

But top up to the cost-free Egg McMuffins deal, Wendy’s was chatting smack on Twitter, likely so far as to tweet an image of a headstone with the words “RIP Egg McMuffin” and the phrases “Here lies mediocrity.”

Wendy’s continued the fight in its Twitter replies to consumers.

“McDonald’s is giving away absolutely free Egg McMuffins,” just one human being wrote.

“Oh great, cost-free disappointment,” Wendy’s snapped.

Wendy’s has breakfast coupons obtainable on its application as nicely, which contains having a cost-free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. But you are going to have to have to make a obtain.

Wendy’s also statements underneath its “America’s Favorite Breakfast Ensure” that, if you you should not adore something they make you, they will trade it for totally free.