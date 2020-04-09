“We’re all a little more open,” RHOBH actors said at Erica Jane Lisa Vanderpump’s exit.

Whether it’s a deadly plague or a real housewife, tragedy puts people in chaos.

Lisa VanderpumpAccordingly, the real housewives of Beverly Hills were no exception Erica JaneRecently told us about the decision to leave the restaurant staff for a week Bravo series brings cast people closer!

Video: Hillary Clinton introduces Tagline On to real housewives WWHL!

The 48-year-old reality star and singer said during the release:

“There was a big change last year,” he said. In the midst of the conflict, we lost our cast member. But when that happened, the five of us were close … some things

Erica added:

“I’ve known these women for years. Because of that experience, I think we’re all a little closer to each other. Everything will be different when we move.”

Fortunately, the actors said goodbye to some of the plays they participated in SUR The mogul – a controversial “puppy door” -like controversy Dorit Kemsley Theft from adoption Vanderpump dog eventually became a haven for murder.

Related: Here are the new real housewives of Beverly Hills

During the ninth season, many artists participated, and Erica shared that “people are moving forward.”

“It simply came to our notice then. I certainly didn’t … We are a team of hardworking women who put on the best performances and gave their hearts, minds, families, time and money. I get angry when I hear the last moment. Because we’re here right now and we’ve put our donkeys to work for a great show. “

After all, the actors put new, sensational stories on their sleeves, some of which must have surprised Erica! Bravolebrity learned what will happen in the 10th season.

I think so The sea [Richards] The article line is very interesting. It was a surprising, suspicious activity between him and her Brandy [Glanville]. I didn’t think so. It was a big twist for me … Teddy was pregnant and I was shocked. I think she cried when she found out she was pregnant, just because I was so happy for her. I think these two are going to be big. ”

Cast cast will play a large number of plays!

The real housewives of Beverly Hills returned for the 10th season on Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. EST. Watch U ??

[Through photos WENN]