We’re all in the bathroom filming ourselves

There are lights and action. The bathroom is the decor of the moment.

Open TikTok and there is a good chance that you are dealing with a teenager in the bathroom.

Most of the bathrooms are well lit and have beautiful light acoustics. Unlike the kitchen, living room or even bedroom, the bathrooms are private spaces, where parents and siblings are trained not to burst in.

It is almost inevitable that they will become the perfect scene for the entrances, exits, sketches, dances and dramatic moments of TikTok, the abbreviated social video application that has become extremely popular in the past year.

Many creators say that videos shot in the bathroom constantly outperform those shot elsewhere. They call it “the bathroom effect”.

Milli2nd, 21, a music producer known for playing with a mirrored pyramid above his head, said he had shot the same video in multiple settings and that the bathroom versions had won. “The ones I made in the bathroom have a lot more views,” he said.

Colby Schnacky, 23, said he had shot 12 bathroom videos, each with over 500,000 views. He has tried other things, like shooting in selfie mode, but the bathroom videos are doing so well that he continues to publish from there.

Evan Alberto, 21, estimates that almost half of his videos were filmed in a bathroom. “When you see someone entering the bathroom, it’s like a cliffhanger but at the start,” he said. “You open the door; you point the camera at the mirror; it’s a hook.”

“I usually film in the bathroom instead of my bedroom because the lighting in the bathroom works very well,” said Jalen Harris, 17.

Daniel Mitch, 20, said he thought it was the whole body aspect of the bathroom videos that made them attractive. “Being able to see how someone is holding the phone or their full body language in the mirror can do a lot to make your video funnier in general,” he said. He estimated that half of his TikTok videos were filmed in the bathroom.

“In a typically quirky TikTok style, the bathroom mirror was a constant reflection of the community’s unique ability to make the ordinary, whether by washing your hands or by operating an extraordinary discreet switch” , said Gregory Justice, content manager. operations at TikTok.

Looking through the mirror

While TikTok as a social media giant is relatively new – its debut in the United States dates back to 2018 – people have been using the bathroom mirror to create Internet content for years.

Cringey Mirror selfies are everywhere on Snapchat and Instagram; some of the most emblematic vines such as “shower time and Diesel jeans” or “Hi welcome to Chile” were shot in the bathrooms.

But if YouTube has documented a generation of American bedrooms, TikTok makes the American bathroom essential. Tomisin Adeleye, 17, a TikTok creator who uses bathroom videos to discuss topics such as racism, dating, Rihanna and why some guys get their ears pierced, estimated that around 30% of his Recommended feed was bathroom videos. “It is definitely a standard format,” he said.

Jacob Pace, CEO of Flighthouse, a marketing agency and media brand, said, “They are everywhere.”

According to Vanessa Flaherty, executive vice president for talent at Digital Brand Architects, a social influence talent management agency, when selfies first appeared, “the reason they were so appealing was that they appeared very spontaneously and not staged “.

“The videos in front of the bathroom mirror have the same quality,” she said. “They are not staged; there is no production value.”

The bathroom mirror alone plays a key role in many of TikTok’s most popular memes. A recurring joke includes a person filming in the bathroom mirror for days or months, performing some type of transformation (from the first day of school to the last day of school, for example).

Jalen Harris films TikToks in the bathroom of his house. Photo / @ jalenceh1 via TikTok

Another uses a camera trick to show a person or a group falling repeatedly through the bathroom floor. There are many, many, many, many, many more. (There are even a whole kind of memes that incorporate the bathroom sink.)

When influencer James Charles recently announced he was looking for a boyfriend on TikTok, he did it from the bathroom. The Hype House bathroom, a Los Angeles mansion where young influencers collaborate, is the group’s most popular location for filming.

“Spending a lot of time on TikTok, and it seems like knowing how to film yourself by talking on a cell phone in a bathroom mirror is a new skill to master,” tweeted Jon-Stephen Stansel, a digital marketer. “It’s like a stand-up learning to work with a microphone, it’s part of the job.”

Alberto sees a similarity with the musicians. “How a beautiful guitar plays a big part in what they do – the bathroom mirror is like that to me,” he said.

The bathroom is both more personal but less revealing than the bedroom. If you film in your room, people will judge you by what you keep or by the posters you have on your walls, said Joshua King, 14. This may seem too revealing.

The bathroom is neutral, even uniform, but still intimate. “It’s kind of embarrassing to film a TikTok, so the bathroom is an easier place to do,” he said.

Even the bathrooms of restaurants, hotels and high schools are common places. Brian Feldman, a technology writer, noted that the high school bathroom served as “a sterile and blank canvas on which videographers can project themselves and share their private moments with the rest of the world”.

Find the perfect bathroom

The most common bathroom shown on TikTok is the one found in millions of bourgeois suburban homes. The overall aesthetic is Home Depot: a neutral sink and a low counter with a large fixed mirror above, with composite doors and air conditioning vents.

But not all bathrooms make a large TikTok bathroom. Bathrooms with wallpaper or yellow lights can be problematic.

And TikToks shot in messy bathrooms don’t work as well. Ryan Ketelhut, 17, said that filming TikToks made him clean his bathroom at home more often.

“I keep it cleaner now because I make TikToks,” he said. “You must have all your things and all your candles and everything that is not scattered everywhere. I had to clean up a bit before filming my last TikTok. I usually have clothes hanging in the bathroom. “cleaned the sink a bit with a Clorox wipe, and sprayed the mirror so it wouldn’t be as filthy.”

The bathroom of Hype House in Los Angeles, the decor of many TikToks. Photo / Michelle Groskopf, The New York Times

Some TikTokers said it was the first thing they looked for when choosing a place to live. “I should move to Los Angeles next month,” said Alberto. “A hundred percent, I’m going to make sure I like the bathroom setting. It’s a silly thing, but the videos on my channel that get the most views are in the bathroom.”

Finding the right bathroom, especially one with light walls and a giant mirror, also plays a role in finding Mitch’s apartment in Los Angeles. “I will definitely check the bathroom and see how it looks, because the appearance can have a lot of impact on my videos,” he said.

Children too young to live alone must work with the bathrooms they have. “I see a lot of school toilets, a lot of personal toilets – it’s one thing to go to the petrol station toilets and use the sound, like,” I’m in the ghetto “”, said Ethan Ramirez, 17. was referring to a popular meme on the app in which the phrase “I’m in the ghetto” is the refrain.)

“In my school, it has become a big problem for people to turn TikToks in the bathroom,” he said.

The bathroom is so often used for filming that it can be inconvenient for children who must use it for the intended functions. Recently, Ramirez was in one of the stalls when a group of children entered and immediately started filming TikToks. “I was like, ‘I’m here,'” he said. They continued to film.



