We’re all in the bathroom filming ourselves

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
16
We're all in the bathroom filming ourselves

There are lights and action. The bathroom is the decor of the moment.

Open TikTok and there is a good chance that you are dealing with a teenager in the bathroom.

Most of the bathrooms are well lit and have beautiful light acoustics. Unlike the kitchen, living room or even bedroom, the bathrooms are private spaces, where parents and siblings are trained not to burst in.

Looking through the mirror

Jalen Harris films TikToks in the bathroom of his house. Photo / @ jalenceh1 via TikTok

Find the perfect bathroom

The bathroom of Hype House in Los Angeles, the decor of many TikToks. Photo / Michelle Groskopf, The New York Times

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR