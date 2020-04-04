“We’re All Together”: Food Bank Works with Online Marketplace to Provide Jobs and Foster Families

Thousands of people in Dallas, Texas lined up for free meals offered by the school district on Thursday. In many places, there is not enough help available to meet food needs. However, one program employs workers laid off by the coronavirus pandemic to help raise needy families in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Texas.

Normally, North Texas Food Bank volunteers prepare 77 million meals that the bank distributes annually, but COVID-19 keeps them away. solution? Partnership between Foodbank and Shiftsmart, an online marketplace connecting workers and employers.

One of those workers is Anna Morris, who lost the job of a bartender a few weeks ago.

“This is a great deal of money and a good opportunity to keep my spirit high,” Morris said.

“The best way was to match the shift between these hospitality workers and volunteers so that meals continued to be provided,” said Patrick Brand, CEO of Shiftsmart.

The partnership, called “Get Shift Done,” raised over $ 2 million in just three days. That money has created more than 1,000 jobs that pay $ 10 per hour.

“This is a short-term fund,” said Anurag Jane, chairman of the Board of the North Texas Food Bank. “And hopefully we can get through this uncertain time.”

This project is helping 20 local pantry and school districts provide food during a pandemic while cooks like Marco Cisneros continue to work.

“I’m the first here and the last,” Cisneros said.

