We’re celebrating Chris Rock’s birthday with 10 of his funniest uprights

Award-winning comedian and actor Chris Rock turns 55 today. With a career spanning over two decades, rock is undoubtedly one of the funniest and most popular comedians of his generation.

As a talented all-rounder with many years of experience in the entertainment industry, rock is not only stand-up and acting, but also a producer, author and director.

Rock was born in Andrews, South Carolina in 1965. However, he grew up in Crown Heights, Brooklyn after his parents moved into the neighborhood when he was a child.

He was discovered by his legendary comedian Eddie Murphy when he was 18 years old on the Comedy Strip in New York.

Rock rose steadily in the 1990s and gained well-deserved popularity for its comedy special on HBO, Bring in the Pain. He won two Emmys for outstanding variety, music or comedy special and 1997 for outstanding writing for a variety or music program for the special.

Rock was also an actor on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s and has appeared in popular films and box offices, including Madagascar, Grown Ups 1 & 2, Head of State, Down to Earth, Top Yard, to name a few. From 2005 to 2009, he wrote and told the popular sitcom series Everybody Hates Chris, which is based on his childhood.

Biography.com, another three-time Grammy award winner, said: “Rock is best known for its harsh humor and has no qualms about making fun of all genders and races. His uninhibited nature has earned him respect and controversy among both whites and minorities. “

Since stand-up comedy is his first love, we’ll share 10 of his funniest to celebrate his birthday with you. Check them out below and don’t laugh too much!

