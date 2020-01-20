We’re giving Disney + annual subscriptions for 2020

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Disney + to realize your biggest streams.

No matter how old you get, Disney is still life. If you deny it, you’re just lying. Personally, it’s all about my classic Disney children’s films, but let’s also take into account that they own Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel – that’s pretty much every film you’ve ever wanted to see. You also get unlimited downloads so you can watch anything you want offline.

So what could be nicer than winning an annual subscription to Disney + where you can mess up all those bad bois until the cows come home? Not much. Therefore, you should tell us in the following with a maximum of 25 words, which you download first on Disney +.

Win a 12 month subscription to Disney +

I personally learned all of my important lessons from Disney films. “Don’t accept apples from strangers” saved me more than once. It is helpful to know that all tense relationships can be resolved with a little tragedy, adventure, and snowmen. Gorillas are also really good families, which comes in handy when I’m stuck in a jungle.

I’m honest, I really wanted to leave that thought there, but then I asked the office (mainly to make sure I’m not the only adult who feels that way) and their lessons are far too important not to share them ,

Being rich won’t make you happy, but it will surely help you spark a love interest.

100 Dalmatians are simply not enough dogs for a couple.

For love of good, always read a contract before signing it, especially if you think you are in love.

They don’t really love you unless they show you the world, they shine brilliantly.

With that in mind, if they suggest without singing a single song to you, they’re just not hard enough.

It’s A-OK that you’re a little afraid of the future, but growing up is great if you learn to roll with it.

Do not give in to the same pressure – just one touch of the butt always ends up in an aquarium.

Always put the thing back where it came from or help me.

Saying all of this, Disney is more than entertainment, it’s life, and you could enjoy it all for free. Go inside.

But also, as with any Disney plot that seems too good to be true, there are conditions that you should read first.

