We’re here for half of Netflix’s queer teen rom-coms

Simon, if you like the boys you have loved and loved before, do you want to tune in to Netflix’s latest teenage romantic comedy, The Half of It. Inspired by the classic Serrano de Bergerac, the film follows the shy teenager Eli Ch (Nancy Drew’s Leia Lewis) who earned extra cash essays for her classmates in the small town of Squamish.

Eli’s life changes when the popular jock Paul (Daniel Daimler) recruits him to write a love letter to his crush oyster (Alexis Lemire). But the plot is thicker when Eli realizes that he is crushing Aster as well. The film is designed and directed by Alice Wu, whose debut film Saving Face is easily one of the best queer rom-coms of the 2000s (and one of the few Asian-American queer rom-coms). Seriously, if you haven’t seen the save face, stop what you’re doing and get into it.

And while the film is being billed as a rom-com, the friendship between Eli and Paul seems to have been emphasized. From “Will and Grace” to the “straight girl / lesbian” friendship explored in the series and films of the GBF, we rarely see the same camaraderie between straight residents and intriguing women. If this film removes gay / straight boy friend jokes, I’m into it.

The film was set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, which has been canceled due to epidemics. But he is ecstatic that the film found a home on Netflix, where teenagers and their parents had the chance to watch it together and perhaps spark some conversation. Wu said, “I realized, I was really hoping that as a kid or a parent who probably lives in a more conservative city, they could see it, … and it forced them to think of that kid who everyone. Scary fun because he’s probably gay, or maybe an immigrant family in the city, and I thought, “Well, I really want to see that person” “and I realized that person never Landmark doesn’t go to the theater. But in the privacy of their own home, they can play on Netflix. “

Wu speaks of the widespread nature of love, which is important for films made based on teenage girls. While most of these films are built around a romance, there are many more stories to tell. Wu says, “What it has transformed is recognizing that there are so many different ways to love, and some of them are romantic and some of them are Platonic and some of them are family, … Part of the joy is that you can go on that journey in search of your other half. , However the point is not to be found, the key is that travel will help you learn more about yourself.

Half of it landed on Netflix on May 1st.

