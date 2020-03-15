Were Mordecai and Esther really faithful to God?

Every year around the time of Purim, churches and synagogues around the world are drawn into Esther’s book, where we hear a courageous young Jewish woman in exile save her people, who danger to his uncle’s relentless integrity in the face of pagan tyranny. But is this story really what we read, or just what we read in this unique book of the Bible?

In this tale of the end of Israel’s exile, our protagonists Mordecai and Esther are the subjects of a long scholarly debate on their proper characterization. For the most part, the prevailing view – seen in the many film, television, and book adaptations – of history is presented as praiseworthy, but more critical interpretation is increasing in popularity.

A recent example of the above perspective is a New York Times, entitled “Queen Esther, a Hero for Our Time.” Rabbi Meir Soloveichik writes, “We glorify Esther’s initiative, courage and wisdom in instilling these same virtues in our posterity” by celebrating the annual festival.

However, nowhere does she qualify her as divine or devouring; the word “faith” does not appear in the piece. Soloveichik, on the other hand, praises his autonomy: “ Esther is the first biblical figure, male or female, to be a state governor. Previous heroes – Moses and Elijah, Samuel and Deborah – are prophets guided and guarded by the divine, but Esther operates by instinct, reflecting a mastery of realpolitik. “

While there is good argument for Esther’s worth, not all acts of courage are necessarily divine. And for believers in the one true God, any unmotivated virtue between divine and faith amounts to very little. In fact, the prophet Isaiah (50: 10-11) promises “torment” to anyone who follows his own guided light instead of the name of the divine Lord.

This dimmed view is well explained in two recent books. In 2017 The Vanishing Jew: A Wake-Up Call from the Book of Esther, Israeli businessman Michael Eisenberg writes that the book “is not the story of a man (Mordecai) who wants to get closer to his God, to his the people and his land, but the story of an ambitious man who wants to become the second in the king’s command, and sends his niece Esther to the king’s bedroom to achieve his goal. ” ‘esther and his avoidable God of 2014: How a Secular History Works as a Writing, Christian scholar John Anthony Dunne sums up his vision:’ Esther is a story of how God was faithful to an unfaithful people. ‘

We see this reality in the very context of history. It has been nearly 50 years since the Persian king Cyrus sent his decree to rebuild Jerusalem and rebuild the temple of Israel, but Mordecai has stayed in Susa – 200 miles farther from Jerusalem than Babylon – the crow flies – and now serves Xerxes I. His own name refers to the Babylonian god Marduk, and his orphaned niece is known by the name of the goddess Ishtar. We learn from the text he taught as a child to hide his Jewish identity.

Most commentators agree that Esther and Mordecai are completely assimilated into their pagan culture – but many speculate that the two experience awakening as their people confront the annihilation of a Jewish Jewish hater. ‘high ranking, Haman, who brings them back to God and safe and secure for his people. Let us examine the main arguments.

Did Mordecai refuse to participate in idolatry?

Esther’s central narrative is presented in the third chapter, when Mordecai declines to bow before Haman, newly promoted to a position (v. 10) equivalent to Joseph’s in Genesis 41: 41-42. Why not lean? Well, he won’t say. And when their peers tell Haman, they mention that he had “been told that he was a Jew”, but the wording is such that we cannot definitively conclude that at this time he gave them this information to explain himself.

Compare it to Daniel 3, when four exiled Israelites refuse to bow in front of an idol created by the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar: “our God whom we serve is able to free us from the fiery furnace and to deliver us from yours.” hands, O king, “they say. “But if not, you know, king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the golden image which you have created.” Even if the text is lame, could Mordecai be motivated by the same principle?

Professor Rachel Adelman says that “nothing in the Bible – or in the ragged halacha – forbids a Jew to bow in front of a person.” Dunne points to numerous examples of God-fearing individuals in the Hebrew scriptures who bow before people without seemingly crossing any lines. First and foremost on this list: Abraham, the father of the Jewish people, bowed down before the Hittites, a pagan people whom his daughter-in-law Rebekah fears to mix with his faith community.

This reading, which Mordecai resists idolatry, has a single textual argument: that adding obedience or paying homage to the bow elevates the act to a religious one. However, Adelman shows that both the Talmud and Esther’s Greek / Aramaic translation add their own details (explicit religious references) to enhance this reading, suggesting that people are much closer to culture and time. from Esther’s writing she felt that the text did not have enough support for this interpretation.

That begs the question, then: Is there enough detail in the text to properly interpret this moment, without filling the gaps in our imaginations?

Dunne writes that Mordecai would have to be included in a similar fashion to the king repeatedly in order to reach his position before this episode with Haman, so we should rely on what the text actually includes: their respective ancestors. Israel’s defective and rejected king’s line, Saul’s, versus the Agag’s line, the Amalekite king, who somehow granted Saul to disobedience, was a long-running tribal feud, he says. not just Mordecai’s challenge but Haman’s vacuous, genocidal response.

Alternatively, Eisenberg writes that Mordecai’s motivation could be “economic”, a sign of resistance to threatening Haman’s power as new king’s treasurer, as we see him take his position and property at the end of the story. . Rava, a rabbi quoted in the Talmud, goes a step further, attributing the episode to personal envy as well as ambition.

Both interpretations (tribal power or power) do not exclude each other, and the first is clearly exegetically sound, whereas the reading of “idolatry” is highly dependent on eosegesis.

Do you trust God’s delivery?

One of the most famous passages in the book is Esther 4: 13-14, when Mordecai exhorts her to act, though she fears that the king might kill her for having come in without inviting the throne room. This monologue, in particular its classic phrase “for a time like this”, is pervasive in Christian sermons and writings:

Do not think that you will escape to the king’s palace more than all the other Jews. If, at this moment, we cry, relief and deliverance will increase the Jews from elsewhere, but you and your father’s house will lose. And who knows if you haven’t come to the kingdom for a while like this? (ESV)

The popular interpretation is that Mordecai warns Esther that she will die even if she plays safely with the king and continues to hide her ethnicity. In particular, Dunne is challenged by this reading and is wondering how Mordecai is certain that no matter Ester’s choice, he will 1) die and 2) Jews will live.

Are you expecting another nation to clear the entire Xerxes court in the coming months? If you are so convinced of this divine intervention, why not run away and hide with the diaspora, to whom will they be delivered? Is the judgment over Esther, and apparently he, despite his warning to take the right steps, inescapable, no matter where he is? Not only did he repent, but he also became a prophet?

The resolution to this interpretive conflict may be in the translation itself. In 1991, biblical scholar John M. Wiebe proposed that the phrase “relief and deliverance will go up for the Jews elsewhere” is actually a rhetorical question, with “no” as the expected answer.

Although Dunne’s most speculative point is, he insists that there is not enough evidence to “insert God” in the passage, even without altering our English translations. “Esther is the only hope,” Dunne argues, “and there is nothing to indicate that Mordecai has any belief that God can act effectively to overcome the Jewish situation.”

Esther’s fast (and prayer?)

Esther’s response to Mordecai’s reproach includes the statement of a three-day fast among all Jews, and the assumption here is that fasting includes prayers for God to save his people. But the text says nothing about God, the prayer, or the fate of the nation. Rather, fasting is “in my name,” in Esther’s words. To drive the point home, he recalls his concern: “Then I will go to the king, though he is against the law, and if I suffer, I will die.”

Dunne points to a text in other Middle Eastern cultures that argues that fasting was an expected way to mourn death, without religious intentions. He suggests that this is more like the daughter of Jephthah (Judges 11) who mourns her impending execution.

While Eisenberg believes that fasting is intended to change a result, not a mourning, it also draws attention to the self. In the contemporary events of Ezra’s book, the title character declares a fast “to repent and ask for forgiveness from our God,” he writes. “Esther’s purpose is fast (only) so that she can survive her audience with a deadly king.”

Even more troublesome, the text states that Haman’s edict came on the 13th day of Nisan, the day before Pesach or Passover. This means that Esther’s command to fast would indeed be a ban on the Easter meal, which was probably still observed, in the light of Haman’s reference to unique Jewish customs (3: 8). Thus, Esther commands (at least unnoticed) her people not to commemorate the deliverance of God from Egypt, as they have for thousands of years.

New Holy Day of Mordecai

One of the last worrying elements in the story is the creation of Purim. Eisenberg writes: “This was an unprecedented innovation. At that time, there was no Jewish holiday that had not been ordered by the Torah … It was merely a complete transformation of the Jewish religious worldview. “

But why? For American eyes, it makes perfect sense to set days of remembrance for important historical events. But in the nation of Israel, God established seven festivals at once, some commemorative and other prophetic. He calls them “my appointed feasts” when he gives them to Moses. There were many prominent figures in the history of Israel between Moses and the exile: kings like David and Solomon, prophets like Samuel and Elijah. However, none of them ordered an annual celebration of their accomplishments for all future generations.

Mordecai is the only man in the entire Bible who declares a holy day unilaterally – and without any claim to priestly or prophetic authority, as these holy days are inherently religious. Instead, it seems (v. 9:29) that Esther benefits her actual position by “confirming” the request. Instead, Hanukkah, the only new Jewish holiday, came about from a delayed celebration of Sukkot or the Feast of Cabots, much like King Hezekiah’s first Passover.

For this reason and more, Eisenberg explains, in Talmud “the Sages’ discomfort with the holidays is almost palpable”. It traces the festival’s evolution from a “spontaneous popular celebration among Persian Jews, the expression of which was reflected in Persian practice” to a healthier version that would be pleasing to the faithful Jews of Israel. However, it “split between being a real festival and a popular celebration” until the rabbis of the Mishnah codified the core of their practices. He says that, unlike Biblical holidays, the day of Purim is not prohibited.

What does it all mean?

What do we make of this story, if our westernized understanding is emphasized? It certainly puzzles me about people reading the Bible from a different perspective than they were taught, and then they either conclude 1) the text and its exhibitors cannot be trusted, or 2) the appeal of ‘a type of secret knowledge is the highest end in our study of the text. These responses lead to apostasy and worship.

There are very different conclusions in the two books I cited along the way. For Eisenberg, assimilation can be considered as both a threat to Jewish identity and anti-Semitism. A strong step, which illuminates the “warning” of the subtitle of his book, encourages his relatives to return to their homeland:

The old Shushan has relocated today to New York, Buenos Aires, Berlin, Los Angeles, London, Johannesburg and Melbourne. The dilemmas that Mordechai faced in the Persian Empire, as he faced a dominant culture and the world’s first cosmopolitan empire, also faced diaspora Jews and expelled Israelites who, more than ever, could leave home. and try to conquer the world …

(T) the price (of these opportunities) must be added clearly and openly: There is no substitute for a Jewish Israeli identity. One who does not join the Jewish state will probably lose both his Jewishness and his Israeli identity in a few generations. He will be cut off from the only and only eternal nation that has ever entered the historical arena. The nation’s ship will sail; they simply will not be on board. (original emphasis)

Dunne focuses on God’s promises being unbreakable, even in exile and even so far from his promised land. “God responded (to this crisis) despite the actions of his people,” he writes. He further maintains that God’s faithfulness foresees the inclusion of pagan nations in the Christian church: “In Esther we see that God embraces Israel in exile; those who do not experience the blessings of the covenant, but the curses, that they had been unfaithful. “And all of this, in short, prefigures the embrace of God of nations,” he says. “Because God can embrace Israel in exile, so he can embrace those in the lands of exile.”

All of these fascinating books are discussed much more, but I can agree with these two authors: the story of Esther and Mordecai is worth a thorough study to deepen our understanding of God and ourselves. Still, we have to follow the text to some unknown and even uncomfortable places and not retreat from what it really says.