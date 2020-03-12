Were the releases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X delayed? This is what the main insiders are saying: BGR

The release date of the PS5 could be set sometime in November, according to analysts, which is also when the new Xbox Series X is due to be released.

This is in line with Sony and Microsoft’s launch plans for the PS4 and Xbox One, which were released in November 2013.

Regardless of what happens with the coronavirus outbreak, both companies should still be able to start sales during the holiday season, even if a shortage of stocks can affect initial sales.

The iPhone 12 is not the only highly anticipated product of the year, as 2020 is a particularly special year for gamers. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to launch during the holiday season according to Sony and Microsoft, though we have no firm release dates for either of the consoles. 2020 is also a special year when it comes to something else, the emergence of a new viral disease that can be very dangerous for certain patients. The new outbreak of coronavirus is so great that it is already affecting daily life in Western countries, which have just begun to test what China has been going through in recent months. Blockades in mainland China have significantly restricted the spread of the virus, but have also affected the product lines of various devices, with the iPhone 12 being a prime example. The phone has already been rumored to see a delay of at least a month. Therefore, it is perfectly logical to assume that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will see their delays due to the epidemic. But industry experts are still waiting for two new consoles to hit stores in November, no matter what happens next with the COVID-19 explosion.

Some of the PS5 and Series X rumors that preceded the outbreak of coronavirus said the new consoles could be released as early as October or late December. But industry-based analysts expect November to be the month that both consoles hit stores. GamesRadar He spoke with several experts who provided the same assessment, including Piers Harding-Rolls (IHS Markit), Dr. Serkan Toto (Kantan Games K.K.) and Michael Pachter (Secbush Securities).

One of the reasons November is a favorite month for everyone is because it suits Sony and Microsoft’s launch plans for the previous generation of consoles.

“Just like at the end of 2013, when Xbox One and PS4 started together, no company wants to give themselves an edge,” Harding-Rolls said. “Sales momentum is crucial in the console sector, especially during the first few years of sales. This will be 7 years after the current generation begins, which is a normal time scale for starting a new generation. The last time they both started at the same time of year, and they will be happy to do so again before the holiday season. “

Toto, meanwhile, said announcements are imminent for both keyboards, hoping Microsoft and Sony will present the consoles this month. Microsoft is already two steps ahead of Sony when it comes to console advertising. The company has revealed both the model and specs of the X Series in the last three months, while Sony has remained pretty quiet about the PS5 over the same period. The unveiling of the CES 2020 PS5 logo in early January doesn’t really count because who’s interested?

The spread of coronavirus can still affect production, in which case players should expect a shortage of supplies during the holiday season. But analysts do not expect the epidemic to stop Sony or Microsoft from releasing keyboards during the holiday season.

Pachter said that “the situation in China is actually better than it was a few weeks ago.” Wuhan is returning to normal, and Chinese government restrictions on social contacts appear to have drastically restricted the spread of the disease there. I expect the business to return to normal in May or June, long before Sony and Microsoft have to start manufacturing to guarantee a launch date in November. “

Analysts aren’t always right, of course, but they often have very good ideas given that some of them have access to industry secrets that are unavailable to the rest. That being said, we still can’t wait for Sony and Microsoft to announce the official release dates and pricing of the two consoles.

