[‘we’re-viewing-you’,-macc-warns-mps]

MACC deputy commissioner (Operations), Datuk Seri Azam Baki reminded customers of parliament not to supply or acquire bribes in any sort in their bid to safe positions. — Photograph by Choo Choy May possibly

IPOH, Feb 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is preserving a close watch on the present political developments in the country.

MACC deputy commissioner (Functions), Datuk Seri Azam Baki reminded customers of parliament not to supply or acquire bribes in any sort in their bid to protected positions.

“Any MP who presents, presents, or receives bribes in any sort from get-togethers with vested curiosity for positions is committing an workplace less than Portion 16 of the MACC Act 2009,” he mentioned when contacted by Bernama in this article now.

So far, no this kind of offences involving MPs have been committed, Azam stated, but warned that MACC will be checking the predicament intently.

The nation is at this time mired in political uncertainty just after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Monday resigned as primary minister and chairman of Bersatu, just one of the four Pakatan Harapan part events, which also announced on the very same day that it was leaving the coalition.

Dr Mahathir has because been appointed interim primary minister. — Bernama