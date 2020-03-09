Werner Herzog should be more entertained by torturing The Simpsons

Photo: The Simpsons / 20th Century Fox Film CorporationTVTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

“Gas is never a good sign.”

The legendary German director Werner Herzog has set up a cunning career to bring it all together. In addition to a cheerful parody of Werner Herzog, a world-renowned documentary and silly, deeply cultural masterpiece at Loch Ness At Loch Ness, Nine Herzog has made his appearance in America (The Manadlorian, The Grand, Julien) Donkey-Boy, Jack Reaxer, pop culture as a horrible, deadly villain (or voyeuristic weird and past curator of curatorial museum) to play the unique animated sound of Rick And Morty, Metalocalypse, American Dad! and even the Madagascar Penguins This evening, the secret, but not surprising, rebel guru of the Simpsons, Dr. Lund, reveals that when a screen addiction clinic is just one of the “side hustles,” the hypnotist is speaking fake tulips.

Part of the appeal is always such a famous and serious director bending over to make jokes and act in front of Baby Yoda, especially since the unpredictable Herzog always claims that the slices of pop culture are empty-handed. financing the latest movie project. Again, the German auto player is clear about the game and the design is one of the main things that Screenless is doing. Like the seemingly benevolent Lund (the second such blow from Herzog’s many Simpsons seasons), Herzog bases the role of a benevolent leader in treating the isolation and imagination of a free clinic funded by Silicon Valley, Simpsons and other smart phones. addictions. Unmanaged Messages Reached by Marge (which turned out to be more reliable than any device) The family, who enters the Rehabilitation Facility, is screened with group therapy, zen gardening, and fellow technology slaves before finding something that is secretly funded. Silicon Valley Billionaires Are Inevitable, Bad. (Lund is using a low-lying password stealing spam with online data.)

Photo: The Simpsons / 20th Century Fox Film Corporation

Unfortunately, there is nothing more to recommend without the screen, as Simpson’s personal journey in the online shooting world is short-lived and unsatisfactory. Homer introduces a hidden talent inside, a look that Homer J. Simpson looks good in newspaper jumbles with a cut but favorite small mounting sequence built on evocative music. (It gets so good that it starts to get out of the buzzing words like “get out” and “cinx.” Nothing else.) Lisa quickly restored the lush, dusty, opossum-infested joys of the library’s neglected card catalog. Bart, like Homer, has the best mark of his personal arc as he rides a forgotten toy rocket on a school roof alone among his peers who hit the phone. (He even breaks Dolph and Jimbo, who is similar to the space story.) Marge sees Boomerang as a well-intentioned mother when she can’t free herself from the need for online recipes (this book may be such a character, but Tiffany Haddish’s Turtle Fun The secret internet addiction is used as an introduction to the episode’s pre-sent messages, but as an introduction to Herzog’s super-fun plot.

Photo: The Simpsons / 20th Century Fox Film Corporation

The reconstructed devices have lasers that prevent Simpson from escaping, and armed guards (Homer destroys them using his new clinging abilities to change the “garden” sign to a “neat” callback) and Maggie himself. new sign language skills (oh, Maggie learns sign language along the way) will teach your family how to avoid lasers and this is an episode. Maggie’s stories are hard to pull off at the best of times (whatever Disney’s corporate advantage says about it), and at first it seems like a major development for the littlest Simpson (“I’m a baby of America”) A sad sign once Marge’s Baby Yoda ‘ It was presented, thrown, and then used as a disposable deus ex machine, which is suitable for some serious narrative footwear. (With his Bond-esque signature, “Talc is cheap,” the family has been joking for some time using their baby powder to avoid these lasers.) Also, this guy shouldn’t be, but emotionally shouting, “Finally I could. Baby Ein-Sign. after watching the educational program hit one of the few Simpsons episodes to ensure Maggie’s enjoyment. Again, I shouldn’t be that guy, though.

Photo: The Simpsons / 20th Century Fox Film Corporation

The Simpsons (and yes, it stays) is a marvelous creation, an astonishing reality of high and low laughs, character and skinny plot, satire, and skinnyness. There are more amusing subjects than “The Simpsons go bad treatment to gain their screen dependency”, which is among the best half-hour television ever produced. (“Homer, stop the runway, a music huckster built on Springfield.” See?) It’s all a matter of balance. In “Without the Screen” the character changes briefly, the satire is mild and sweet, and the very funny guest star is still able to finish his guest.

Critical observations

For an episode that almost certainly won the opening credits, “Without Screen” still loses time at the beginning of time and in extended jams, with the exception of the time spent developing the story. Netflix is ​​actually a very real crime show – maybe it can make an episode about it. (Oh, wait, they’ve done something pretty good already.) The labels stating that a species such as Hannibal Lekter’s bad profiles of Herzogun Lundu can return to Chief Wiggum are irresistible, no reason to do so in 30 seconds. may.

Without resisting any of his (?) Based screen policies on Pinterest, Marge tells Homer, “If people fail on cakes, they have to say it.”

Descriptions of Lundun’s messages out of the computer (“human equivalent of what works on rats”) include eating, drinking, adultery, secret search for endless adults, and listening to Dana Gould’s podcast.

There is a visit to Patty and Selma, where Maggie describes her aunts, Koko style, “Fire monster scent.”

To be fair, Marge tried 14 of Tiffany Haddish’s radish recipes before giving up.

Homer’s skeptical speech to protect the family’s internet needs goes through effective ways that families have never considered each other happy: singer music, WWI, radio, WWII, TV.

Another time loss is on the latest loans from a comic rehabilitation center. “Downton Rehabby” made me laugh.

