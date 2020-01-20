West Brom cannot extend their lead over Leeds in the championship as there is a loss to Stoke at home

The worrying form of West Brom continued with a 0-1 loss to Stoke, extending the Baggies’ winless run to six games.

Forward Tyrese Campbell, the son of former West Brom front man Kevin, scored the only goal in the ninth minute.

Getty Images – Getty

Campbell’s goal in nine minutes was the winner

The hosts failed to arrange a serious parade for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland as the recent difficulties persisted. The Slaven Bilic squad have only taken four points out of the last 18 points available and still lead the table with one point from Leeds, who lost at QPR on Saturday.

Stoke won four points before relegation after two away wins.

West Brom suffered an early blow when left winger Grady Diangana, who started after a thigh injury for the first time since December 14, limped in the second minute.

Kenneth Zohore replaced the loaned West Ham winger in the fourth minute.

Nick Powell sent Tom Ince away and Ahmed Hegazi could not clarify what allowed the winger to hit Campbell, who steered the ball in from 10 yards, although goalkeeper Sam Johnstone had a good hand for the ball.

Getty Images – Getty

Campbell’s good form in front of the goal continues

It was Campbell’s fifth goal in nine league games for Stoke.

Unfortunately for Campbell this was his last significant action as he was the second player to limp away injured. Lee Gregory replaced him in 25 minutes.

West Brom had been well below average in the first 20 minutes, but Matheus Pereira, after a bad header by Bruno Martins Indi, saw a header from short range that Butland held.

The game became a big problem and Pereira seemed to hit Stoke captain Joe Allen with one elbow in the face. Referee Tim Robinson gave a strong lecture to both players.

Zohore approached Albion as his curling flew over the crossbar from 22 meters.

latest

Live news broadcast: Eriksen offer improved, Werner “prefers Liverpool over Chelsea”

gossip

Werner ‘would rather sign for Liverpool than for Chelsea’ report in Germany

latest

Inter says “Agreement in principle” to sign Chelsea Mann, given Eriksen Update

Deadwood station

Man United legend calls on club to fire Ed Woodward – “It’s a mess”

looking for erik-sen

Inter Milan increases offer to land Spurs midfielder Eriksen – reported

unthinkable

“Fan” reveals why he is moving from Man United to Liverpool in shock

FIRED

Kompany furiously confronts her fans by shooting Mignolet in the game

NEWS

The latest news from Arsenal: Lacazette is annoyed by “naive” teammates and PSG defenders

Pereira was then a fraction of an equalizer when his outside curling free-kick sailed with Butland at full length deep into injury time at the end of the first half.

West Brom started the second half when they ended the first as they continued to push for an equalizer.

The stooped Hal Robson canoe header fell far back in the middle of Zohore, but Butland released the inviting flank of Pereira before Zohore comfortably screwed his shot wide after a fast, diagonal run.

Stoke had barely gotten out of their own half in the second half, but they met Albion on the hour with a 2-0 chance of conceding the goal.

Gregory was only able to walk sideways six meters after driving Allen.

Stoke had to defend his life in the last few minutes, but Butland remained hard and the goalkeeper hit or hit one cross after the other to avoid conceding the goal.

Getty Images – Getty

Bilics men are in worryingly bad shape. [TagsToTranslate] efl