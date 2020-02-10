West Brom extends championship lead with victory in Millwall

West Brom prevailed against Storm Ciara when they beat Millwall with a 2-0 win at The Den, four points clear of the league lead.

Borrowed Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic gave the Baggies the lead before the break, while 20-year-old Dara O’Shea scored his first professional goal late to win the Slaven Bilic team.

After playing seven league games without a win between mid-December and January, West Brom had 29 shots on goal compared to Millwall’s seven when he pursued the win over Luton in style last Saturday.

The guests dominated early and should have continued when Matheus Pereira threw a light shot from the post’s foot four minutes after his return after a three-game ban.

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace wanted to test goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the howling South London wind and saw his 30-yard free kick go out on his team’s first attempt.

Wallace had another golden chance in the middle of the first half, but shot over Johnstone’s crossbar after winning the ball from Mahlon Romeo.

The visitors missed an even better chance shortly after when Kyle Bartley blocked a short-range shot after Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson missed his distance.

Despite the conditions, the leaders were always able to open up chances and show the creativity that Gary Rowett’s men consistently lacked.

Hal Robson-Kanu, played through by Pereira with a precise pass, was unable to test Millwall’s goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski with a low shot.

Shortly before half-time, Krovinovic’s goal missed all four of his teammates in the penalty area.

However, the midfielder brought out something special to give the Baggies the start they deserved three minutes before the break. He penetrated Romeo brilliantly before shooting from 20 meters into the bottom corner behind Bialkowski.

Robson Canoe’s lavish afternoon in front of the gate continued when he shot four meters shortly after the break on the roof of the net before Romeo’s distraction deflected Pereira’s shot wide.

The guests celebrated the victory by six minutes when O’Shea – Albion’s provisional right-back – hit the corner of substitute Kamil Grosicki to drive home.

Millwall had won the last three league games at The Den – the best run in the championship since 2011 – but Wallace’s free-kick in the first minute of stoppage time was the only time they really put Johnstone to the test.