[west-brom-pegged-back-by-nottingham-forest-as-jake-livermore-avoids-pink-card-for-dreadful-tackle]

West Brom failed to entirely extend their direct at the top rated of the Championship as they ended up held to a 2-two attract at residence to Nottingham Forest, but Baggies midfielder Jake Livermore led a charmed lifestyle in the sport.

Livermore could simply have been sent off for a harmful obstacle on Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro – the ex-Tottenham and Hull man somehow managing to steer clear of a booking from referee Keith Stroud.

Livermore managed to stay on the pitch for this challenge

The hosts then took the lead with an accomplished finish from Callum Robinson but Kyle Bartley’s individual intention saw the two sides level at the crack.

Livermore was at the centre of factors once again as he played a important part in West Brom’s next target by firing straight at Tobias Figueiredo and the ball went into his possess intention, this coming soon right after Forest have been denied a obvious absolutely free-kick when Sammy Ameobi was tripped around by Livermore.

But the readers dug deep and received a stage thanks to a beautiful strike by Matty Funds in stoppage-time.

Getty Photographs – Getty Income gave Forest a deserved draw in the last minutes of the activity

The Baggies felt they must have won the recreation with practically the very last kick when a Robinson strike was ruled out.

Forest began marginally improved and squandered an exceptional opportunity to take the lead when the unmarked Lewis Grabban headed a foot wide from Ribeiro’s cross.

Albion struggled to create any dominance as the to start with 50 % turned very niggly, with West Brom’s Matheus Pereira and Forest left-back Ribeiro needing treatment after tackles.

Robinson screwed a shot large from 12 yards from Livermore’s cross and Dara O’Shea’s header was blocked by Money from Filip Krovinovic’s centre as Albion sought a breakthrough.

Pereira was finding himself on the close of some rough treatment method and Funds was booked for a cynical foul from powering on the Brazilian playmaker.

Albion went shut when Bartley headed around from Krovinovic’s wind-assisted corner.

West Brom took the lead as Pereira obtained his possess again. The on-bank loan Sporting ahead robbed Samba Sow in midfield prior to getting Robinson, who curled residence in fashion to the still left of goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Getty Pictures – Getty Robinson gave West Brom the direct in opposition to the operate of perform

Forest belatedly returned to the attack just ahead of the break. Tiago Silva volleyed fractionally around the crossbar from Cash’s cross right before Forest equalised.

Sammy Ameobi, who had switched wings, crossed from the left and Bartley, stretching to preserve the ball absent from Grabban at his suitable shoulder, only succeeded in diverting the ball into his individual net.

As the 50 %-time whistle sounded, Albion head mentor Slaven Bilic protested to the fourth formal after robust tackles from equally teams.

Albion went shut just immediately after the restart when Krovinovic tried to pick out the base corner from 20 yards and Samba scrambled the ball driving.

The home facet were being abruptly getting space to assault, with midfielder Livermore obtaining an rising influence.

The previous England international screwed a shot on the transform straight at Samba, but Albion were being just getting into their stride again.

A full-blooded volley from Pereira was blocked by Ameobi just in front of the line in advance of the hosts regained the lead with the second individual goal of the afternoon.

Livermore was associated yet again as his cross was tapped into his have web by Figueiredo.

But Forest had been dissatisfied play was not halted previously in the go when Livermore caught Ameobi as he turned to depart him writhing on the floor.

Getty Pictures – Getty It would have been controversial if this aim proved to be the winner

Albion wasted numerous chances just before Forest equalised.

Robinson curled above then experienced an energy tipped broad, sandwiching Romaine Sawyers’ shot that was palmed apart.

But Cash punished them when he struck an unstoppable angled shot into the top corner, giving goalkeeper Sam Johnstone no probability.

Albion have been denied a winner with almost the previous kick when Robinson’s volley flew in but Bartley, lying on the floor about the line, was ruled offside.