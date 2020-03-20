West Brom striker Charlie Austin urges people to choose coronavirus pandemic severely soon after getting newest footballers to check constructive

Charlie Austin has urged people to choose the coronavirus pandemic critically following he turned the hottest footballer to check constructive for the ailment.

The virus has infected far more than 250,000 people today and brought about more than 10,000 fatalities around the globe.

Charlie Austin insists the coronavirus is ‘extremely serious’

And it has hugely impacted football in the Uk, with all matches postponed until eventually at least April 30.

West Brom striker Austin exposed he has been struggling with the coronavirus and pressured the importance of next federal government pointers.

Individuals in the United kingdom have been urged to put into action social distancing as the government closing pubs, dining places and golf equipment on Friday.

Austin, 30, advised the Telegraph: “Before I commenced feeling the indications on Saturday I was on the cellular phone to my wife Bianca’s mom and I mentioned to her that I hoped if anybody in our spouse and children got it that it would be me.

“I felt like I was healthy and healthy and I could cope with it. A 7 days later and I would say to anybody, even those people in their 20s and 30s – ‘Don’t get it lightly – it is serious’.

“I get that men and women who have not bought it are heading about their lives. Previous 7 days, I was living my everyday living.

“Not that I did not take coronavirus significantly. But this is extremely significant and we should really acquire it that way.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the only identified Premier League participant to examination positive for coronavirus

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta are the only persons to have been infected by the coronavirus in the Premier League.

In the meantime, Juventus pair Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani along with five Valencia players and staff members, which include former Male City defender Eliaquim Mangala have analyzed good.

Past weekend’s Premier League matches have been only suspended just after information broke that Arteta experienced been struck down with the virus.

And Austin felt soccer necessary a higher-profile name to check constructive just before taking motion.

He included: “It virtually took another person higher up to get it for the video game to imagine, ‘Oh truly, we have to have to stop’.

“If Mikel Arteta hadn’t examined optimistic, we would have performed all those fixtures previous weekend.

“I would instead we appeared back again in three or 4 months’ time and imagined we were more than-careful than appear back wondering that we could have completed extra.”