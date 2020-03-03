west-brom-vs-newcastle-reside-commentary:-confirmed-crew-information,-kick-off-time-and-complete-coverage-of-fa-cup-clash-at-the-hawthorns

Championship leaders West Brom host Leading League Newcastle tonight in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Baggies are closing in on automation promotion to the best-flight this period and conquer West Ham in the past spherical of the historic cup.

But they endured a shock defeat to Wigan at the weekend and Slaven Bilic will be keen for a reaction this night.

Getty Images – Getty Slaven Bilic’s West Brom acquire on Newcastle in the FA Cup tonight

Tune in

They just take on a Newcastle facet who are presently 14th in the Leading League desk and have struggled for form as of late.

They required added time to get past Oxford in the very last round and performed out a drab goalless attract with Burnley past time out.

These two past meet up with in a top rated-flight clash in April 2018 with West Brom boasting the factors at St James’ Park many thanks to Matt Philips’ winner.

West Brom vs Newcastle: How to hear

The cup clash will get under way at 8pm on Tuesday, March 3.

Comprehensive commentary from the Hawthorns will be solely dwell on talkSPORT 2, with our coverage starting at 7pm.

Ray Stubbs will bring you all the construct-up in advance of handing around to Jim Proufoot and Matt Murray for our live and distinctive commentary.

To tune in, just click listed here for the dwell stream or click the radio participant down below.

You can also pay attention by the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For more details about how to pay attention Live on talkSPORT click listed here.

West Brom vs Newcastle: Team news

Ahmed Hegazi is a refreshing damage absentee for West Brom soon after the central defender limped off during the Championship defeat to Wigan on Saturday. Grady Diangana and Nathan Ferguson are also on the sidelines.

Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki are the two cup-tied, getting by now played in the competitiveness for Sheffield United and Hull respectively.

Newcastle have fielded a powerful aspect all through the competitors and have carried out so once again.

Allan Saint-Maximin is in shape even with a sore hamstring and again.

West Brom: Bond, Furlong, O’Shea, Bartley, Gibbs, Brunt, Barry, Harper, Phillips, Austin, Edwards.

Subs: Al-Habsi, Fitzwater, Peltier, Townsend, Krovinovic, Tulloch, Zohore.

Newcastle: Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Bentaleb, S Longstaff, Lazaro, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton.

Subs: Elliot, Yedlin, Lejeune, Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle.

AFP or licensors Steve Bruce’s Newcastle journey to the Hawthorns in the FA Cup tonight

West Brom vs Newcastle: What has been mentioned?

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic: “It will be really appealing to see how big the hole is, if anything at all, in high-quality.

“The league positions are a tiny bit closer mentally – we are at the prime of the Championship and we have to contend with a team that’s in the bottom fifty percent of the table in the Premier League.

“They are a really reliable workforce. They are not scoring and you can say, it’s clear, they haven’t scored in their past 4 video games, but they are really challenging to defeat and they have built some great final results, particularly absent at major clubs.

“If you add to that just after quite a few yrs they have also a good cup run this time, it exhibits that this year is very a lot excellent. Steve Bruce justifies large credit rating for that.

“We are in a good mood, we are optimistic, we are winning most of the video games, so it also will make you a better staff and superior players.

“Newcastle are risky and it is going to be a excellent check for us. It will be intriguing to see. But we are in the Championship and as long as we are in the Championship we have to concentrate on that.

“We can progress into the previous 8 and that would be tremendous. It would help us if that occurs. It would improve our confidence in the closing Championship video games.”