west-brom-vs-newcastle-reside-commentary:-workforce-information,-kick-off-time-and-total-protection-of-fa-cup-clash-at-the-hawthorns

Championship leaders West Brom host Premier League Newcastle tonight in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Baggies are closing in on automation promotion to the best-flight this period and conquer West Ham in the preceding spherical of the historic cup.

But they suffered a shock defeat to Wigan at the weekend and Slaven Bilic will be keen for a reaction this night.

Getty Images – Getty Slaven Bilic’s West Brom consider on Newcastle in the FA Cup tonight

MISMATCH

Harvey Elliott squares up to massive Benfica goalkeeper right after sending him flying Tune in

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Group news and exclusive radio coverage of cup clash RETURN

‘Rooney will rejoice if he scores from Person United – he is on the lookout forward to it’ update

Mourinho reveals Tottenham’s summer season transfer designs amid calls for mass overhaul conclusions

How Chelsea and Liverpool should really line up in FA Cup – why Klopp must compromise belief

Gunners starlet lauded as ‘the long term for Arsenal’ – but supplied vital piece of information Young GUNS

Arteta hails unique Arsenal ace but fears for Torreira harm following FA Cup win Task completed

Sokratis and Nketiah ambitions see Arsenal steer clear of FA Cup upset vs Portsmouth Blow

Lucas Torreira stretchered off with ankle injuries in Arsenal’s acquire at Portsmouth giant killing?

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: Workforce information, kick-off time and exceptional radio protection

They get on a Newcastle facet who are now 14th in the Leading League desk and have struggled for form as of late.

They required additional time to get past Oxford in the past round and played out a drab goalless draw with Burnley previous time out.

These two final meet up with in a prime-flight clash in April 2018 with West Brom declaring the points at St James’ Park thanks to Matt Philips’ winner.

West Brom vs Newcastle: How to listen

The cup clash will get beneath way at 8pm on Tuesday, March 3.

Full commentary from the Hawthorns will be exclusively reside on talkSPORT 2, with our protection commencing at 7pm.

Ray Stubbs will carry you all the develop-up right before handing in excess of to Jim Proufoot and Matt Murray for our are living and unique commentary.

To tune in, just click listed here for the reside stream or click the radio participant under.

You can also hear as a result of the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For extra data about how to listen Live on talkSPORT click right here.

Joe Kinnear calls Yohan Cabaye ‘Yohan Kebab’ in hilarious talkSPORT interview

West Brom vs Newcastle: Group information

Ahmed Hegazi is a fresh new damage absentee for West Brom forward of the tie.

The central defender limped off in the course of the Championship defeat to Wigan on Saturday and he joins Grady Diangana and Nathan Ferguson on the sidelines.

Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki are both equally cup-tied, possessing presently performed in the level of competition for Sheffield United and Hull respectively.

Romaine Sawyers will serve the ultimate video game of his 3-match suspension, immediately after being demonstrated a crimson card in the three- gain about Bristol City.

Newcastle have fielded a solid aspect all over the opposition and are predicted to do so again.

Allan Saint-Maximin is a question with a sore hamstring and again, although Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

AFP or licensors Steve Bruce’s Newcastle journey to the Hawthorns in the FA Cup tonight

West Brom vs Newcastle: What has been stated?

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic: “It will be really attention-grabbing to see how major the hole is, if anything, in quality.

“The league positions are a tiny little bit nearer mentally – we are at the best of the Championship and we have to contend with a workforce that’s in the base half of the table in the Leading League.

“They are a quite reliable team. They are not scoring and you can say, it’s noticeable, they have not scored in their last 4 game titles, but they are pretty tricky to beat and they have made some remarkable results, specifically away at huge golf equipment.

“If you add to that just after numerous yrs they have also a great cup operate this time, it displays that this period is fairly a great deal superior. Steve Bruce justifies significant credit score for that.

“We are in a good temper, we are positive, we are winning most of the video games, so it also helps make you a superior crew and better gamers.

“Newcastle are dangerous and it is going to be a superior examination for us. It will be fascinating to see. But we are in the Championship and as very long as we are in the Championship we have to concentrate on that.

“We can progress into the very last eight and that would be tremendous. It would assist us if that happens. It would boost our self-confidence in the final Championship video games.”