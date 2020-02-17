[west-brom-vs-nottingham-forest-reside-commentary:-line-ups-and-unique-talksport-two-coverage-from-the-hawthorns]

Championship leaders West Brom will be searching to set extra strain on their promotion rivals when they host Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Baggies have received three straight league online games to go six details very clear of Leeds at the major.

They acquire on a Forest facet this weekend who would shift up to 2nd with a gain at the Hawthorns.

Getty Images – Getty Slaven Bilic’s West Brom just take on Nottingham Forest this weekend

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest: How to hear

The Championship clash will get underway at 12: 30pm on Saturday, February 15.

Entire commentary with Nigel Pearson and Stephen Kelly from the Hawthorns will be exclusively reside on talkSPORT two, with our protection beginning at 11am.

To tune in, just click below for the are living stream or click on the radio participant beneath.

You can also pay attention via the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For a lot more information and facts about how to hear Dwell on talkSPORT click right here.

Jamie O’Hara issues if Leeds will earn marketing

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest: What has been said?

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley: “We’ve received a bit of momentum now but it is vital to preserve our feet on the ground as we have witnessed what can come about if you slip back.

“We’ll continue to be centered. We’ll go into the video game on Saturday total of self-confidence even though understanding that it’s a different massive sport that we need to have to get 3 points from.”

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley: “We have acquired a superior squad, we have a whole lot of great players so any person is capable of participating in so ideally in opposition to West Brom it will be a beneficial functionality whoever can take to the subject.

“We just want to make positive that we are well prepared suitable, they are leading of the league for a motive so it is likely to be a difficult video game.

“They have a good deal of good players, especially going forward, so their midfield and strike drive has a good deal of high quality. We know they are heading to dominate the ball so it is on us to soak that stress up, obtain their weaknesses and exploit them though building ourselves difficult to defeat like we have finished in a ton of video games this year.”

Getty Images Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi will be looking to defeat West Brom this weekend

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest: Line-ups

West Brom: Johnstone, O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Sawyers, Livermore, Matheus Pereira, Krovinovic, Robinson, Robson-Kanu.

Subs: Furlong, Grosicki, Austin, Harper, Bond, Hegazi, Phillips.

Nottingham Forest: Samba, Cash, Figueiredo, Worrall, Ribeiro, Watson, Sow, Lolley, Silva, Ameobi, Grabban.

Subs: Diakhaby, Jenkinson, Semedo, Dawson, Yates, Walker, Muric.

Referee: Keith Stroud