[West Columbia works by using loved ones members ages to select lottery quantities, wins $150k]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A West Columbia gentleman played the ages of his relatives associates and received a $150,000 Powerball prize.

“I was a perform checking the Powerball outcomes, and if I had matched a person more quantity I would have retired,” he stated.

According to SC Education and learning Lottery officials, his ticket matched four of the to start with 5 white ball figures and the crimson Powerball quantity drawn on Saturday, February 22 (25 – 37 – 39 – 61 – 62 and Powerball 11). At first, the gentleman was established to choose residence $50,000, but due to the fact he opted to go for the PowerPlay, his winnings tripled.

“I want to match all five figures 1 working day,” he said. “For now, I’m having to pay off my dwelling.”

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $80 million.