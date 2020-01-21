West Covina couple go missing in Mexico as family searches for answers

PERRIS, California (KABC) – It has been over two weeks since family members last heard from a West Covina couple and another family member who traveled to Mexico during the holidays.

The children of the West Covina couple are worried.

They say their mother and father, as well as their uncle, went missing while on vacation in Mexico.

The trio remained on family property in their hometown of Nochistlán, in the state of Zacatecas, where the family also has a commercial front.

Yesenia Trujillo heard her mother for the last time on New Years Day.

“She didn’t call Thursday or Friday or Saturday or Sunday, which is why we called Mexico,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo said that when she called, she was told that her mother was missing.

Trujillo and his sister call the disappearance strange.

They say their parents, Delfina Florentino Hernandez and Jorge Olaf Placencia Jauregui, were preparing to give back to their community with a party on January 3.

Both are known for their posadas and raffles.

“She will be drawing lots like a television or as a stove or refrigerator for those in need,” said daughter Diana Vazquez.

But their daughters say that their parents and uncle, Pedro Florentino Hernandez, were last seen in the afternoon before the big party.

Trujillo said two reports made to local police the next day were never recorded.

An employee of the parents’ home said that the Trujillo police ransacked the place.

But local police told Trujillo the house was fine and warned her not to go to Mexico.

“If he tells me that my mother has disappeared so as not to go there because something could happen to me, and that he already knows that they broke into my mother’s house, they took cars, safe and cameras, why when I ask something is missing in my mother’s house, – “No, everything is fine. It’s all there, “so it’s a bit suspicious now,” said Trujillo.

When the family concerned comes into contact with the Fiscalía de Justicia Zacatecas, or the State Ministry of Justice, on January 16, the documents are officially filed.

A police officer in the department told Eyewitness News that he is investigating and will soon receive assistance from the FBI in Monterey.

They say their detectives are investigating calls made to missing persons at the time of their disappearance.

“We just want to know how well they are,” said Trujillo. “If they are no longer there, at least we want to find them and bring them to where they are supposed to be.”

Missing mother is a U.S. citizen, but one of her daughters said that a US embassy official said the FBI in the U.S. would not get involved unless a ransom note or threat is made.

The family is particularly worried about the mother because she has to take diabetes and high cholesterol medications.

