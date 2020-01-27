West Garfield Park shooting: 2 accused of armed robbery, Chicago police say

Two people were charged with armed robbery following a shooting at West Garfield Park where one person was dead and two more injured.

Semaj McMullen, 19, and Deandre Davis, 18, were both accused of one count of armed robbery with a firearm, the Chicago police said.

Semaj McMullenChicago police

McMullen and Davis were part of a group allegedly attempting to rob someone in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue on Jan. 22, police and Cook County medical research agency said. However, a man stepped out of an alley and shot at the group and killed the 19-year-old Tyrese Hearon.

Deandre Davis Chicago police

McMullen and a 15-year-old boy were shot in the legs and detained, police said. The 15-year-old was released without charge.

Both McMullen and Davis were ordered to be held without bail, according to Cook County court records. They will be back in court on Monday.

