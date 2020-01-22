West Garfield Park shooting: several people shot on Kilpatrick Avenue

Several interested people are being questioned after three people were shot – one deadly – Wednesday afternoon in West Garfield Park, police said.

They were in a gray SUV around 1:30 PM. When they stopped at a corner in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue and had a “verbal confrontation” with someone, officer Michelle Tannehill, a CPD spokeswoman, said Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

The person on the corner pulled a gun and started shooting, Tannehill said. The driver, 19-year-old Tyrese Hearon, was hit several times, Cook County Medical Examination Office said. He crashed the vehicle as he drove away.

Hearon was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was declared dead, police and the medical investigator’s office said.

A 19-year-old man in the SUV was shot in the leg and a 15-year-old in the thigh, police said. Both were brought to Stroger in good condition.

Researchers believe the shooting was related to a “drug-related robbery,” Tannehill said.

Kilpatrick was tied off between Monroe Street and Jackson Boulevard while the police were investigating.

Chicago police are investigating after three people were shot, one of them deadly, on January 22, 2020, in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue. Emmanuel Camarillo / Sun Times

