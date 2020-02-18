[west-ham-chairman-david-gold-apologises-for-‘liking’-tweet-with-crass-reference-to-caroline-flack’s-death]

West Ham owner David Gold has apologised for ‘liking’ a tweet which manufactured an inappropriate reference to Caroline Flack’s death.

Gold insists he pressed ‘like’ in reference to the post’s positivity about how West Ham are operate, alternatively than the portion which appeared to get in touch with the former Really like Island presenter ‘weak’.

Getty Photos – Getty Gold quickly taken off his ‘like’

Consumer @MikespaceChat tweeted: “I think West Ham are alright, we have a new massive stadium, a board that aid to the ideal of their capacity (minimal) and gamers who want some kinda (sic) aid.

“I get abused each individual other working day for my views. If I was Caroline (weak) I’d of topped myself!….”

Flack, 40, was identified lifeless at her home in London on Saturday immediately after getting her very own lifestyle.

Gold afterwards eradicated his ‘like’ from the information and posted a shorter assertion by means of the club on Tuesday early morning.

Paul Konchesky: West Ham admirers need to have to lay off the homeowners as it’s impacting the gamers

“I apologise unreservedly for liking a tweet previous evening that I should not have,” he stated.

“It was in no way my intention to condone the sentiment expressed in the second half of it. I rapidly pressed ‘like’ and incredibly a lot regret performing so. I will be creating a donation to Heads Jointly to recognise their critical operate.”

West Ham admirers have developed significantly discontent with Gold and organization partner David Sullivan’s ownership.

The Hammers now sit 18th in the Premier League forward of Wednesday night’s rescheduled clash with reigning champions Manchester Metropolis.