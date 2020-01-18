West Ham co-owner responds to criticism from fans ahead of planned protest and admits “we should have kept David Moyes”

David Gold, co-owner of West Ham, defended the club’s move from Upton Park to the London stadium when he joined talkSPORT for an exclusive interview that was supposed to look back on ten years as responsible for the East Londoners.

Before the planned protests by fans this weekend, Gold responded to the criticism from fans and claimed that the stadium move was “the best thing we did”.

The boss also insisted that he and his co-owner David Sullivan cannot be held responsible for not having realized the club’s “hope and dreams” since moving to their new home.

Getty Images – Getty

Hammers United organized a protest against Everton on Saturday outside West Ham

West Ham left the historic Boleyn Ground – home of the club for 112 years – in 2016 to settle in the converted 2012 London Olympic Stadium.

But moving to a stadium that is often described as soulless and unsuitable for football has triggered widespread anger and resentment throughout the fan base. Gold, Sullivan and Vice President Karren Brady were accused of “killing” the team in East London.

Gold says the hatred of parts of the supporters for him is “hurtful”, especially as a young Hammers fan who grew up on Green Street, just a few meters from Upton Park.

Many angry fans have attacked their owners for breaking their promises of a brave new era for West Ham. They played in a state-of-the-art stadium and fought in the top six in the Premier League and again in European competition.

But Gold says these high ambitions are “not set in stone” and ultimately get out of control, and admits that they may have promised too much.

Ian Abrahams, the lifelong hammer, sat down with talkSPORT with the head of West Ham this week, and you can FULLY listen to the interview above.

“NOBODY LOVED UPTON PARK MORE THAN ME … BUT IT WASN’T MY UPTON PARK”

“I start by feeling a little disappointed after ten years that we have not achieved anything.

“I would have loved to reach a cup final and I am still confident that I will make it in my life.

“I’m still saying the best thing we’ve done since we arrived is to take the club to the Olympic Stadium. I know that there are many fans who loved Upton Park, nobody loved Upton Park more than I did.

“As a young player, I actually played 20 games in Upton Park – you can imagine the wonderful experience and these memories will never leave me.

“When it was first discussed that we were interested in the Olympic Stadium and that this would mean leaving Upton Park, my thoughts were:” I don’t want to leave Upton Park “. All my memories, my whole young life as a young man revolved around Upton Park.

Getty Images – Getty

West Ham defeated Manchester United 3-2 in their historic Upton Park final in 2016

“I loved Upton Park and didn’t want to leave because of my memories.

“But then I suddenly realized that 90 percent of Upton Park was very different from what I remembered early – the chicken run was gone, the urinals were gone … it had changed completely.

“But my memories, I can look into my mind and see everything, I can see Ernie Gregory, I can see Parsons and Tucker … I can see these old great players. I can see Bobby Moore, I can see Martin Peters, Trevor Brooking and Alan Devonshire, they are there in my mind.

“So I thought we could leave Upton Park because those memories of me and people of a similar age are with us forever.”

ON “BROKEN PROMISE” AND “LEFT FANS”

“These promises are not set in stone – they were our hopes and dreams.

“Increasing capacity from 35,000 in Upton Park to 60,000 in the Olympic Stadium is a promise that we know we can do.

“But of course there were promises that we made that were promising. You can’t guarantee that your players won’t get hurt, so you won’t get to the top half of the table or the cup final, or you won’t get as far as you hope.

“There are promises you know you can keep and there are promises you hope you can keep and we should not be harassed because we failed on some of those promises.

“These promises are still there and we promise to do the very best we can and I feel like we are doing the best every day.” We leave no stone unturned – we do everything to continuously improve this football club.

“And the goal remains, and that is to challenge at the top of football – whether it wins the FA Cup, comes to Europe, challenges the top six.”

“Leicester made it happen. And you see clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United that are not doing as well as they have in the past 20 years.

“It happens, but will it happen overnight? Certainly not.

“I feel like we’re letting the fans down, but I want them to know that it’s not the reason to try.

“We shouldn’t have been so positive, we should have made it clear that these are our hopes and dreams.

“But we will do everything we can to achieve these things.”

Getty Images – Getty

Under the Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini, this season was intended for the Hammers, who finally won a place in Europe. Instead, they were eliminated in the lower league and cost the Chileans his job

“LONDON STADIUM HAS ITS ERRORS”

“It is a fantastic stadium. It is true, it has its mistakes, but we are constantly working to improve the gaming experience for fans at the London Stadium. I think it will continue.

“If you remember the first day you came in, there might have been 100 things you would like to change. Today there are fewer than 100.

“Are there 50 or 20 things left to do? Yes, there is a lot to do.

“I guess and I could get into trouble, but my goal, our goal, is to stop using London Stadium as an athletics venue sometime in the future.

“No disregard, you don’t fill the stadium with 60,000 spectators to watch athletics, you need a stadium with 20,000 spectators, and of course that was the original idea to reduce it to a stadium with 25,000 seats – luckily they do didn’t do that and we have what we have today.

“But we have to find a way to promote athletics elsewhere. This way we can talk about bringing the seats on the west side close to the field.

“We already hope to move the seats behind the gates to bring the fans closer to the field.”

“We can do a lot more in due course, so in the future you can move the seats closer to the field on the west side, and I think that would be a massive improvement.”

“But in the meantime, we do all other things. Many of them that we promised we would deliver and some that we promised we had not yet delivered, but we will do so in due course. ‘

Getty Images – Getty

West Ham started his life under David Moyes for the second time with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth

“WE SHOULD STAY WITH MOYES”

“I really liked working with David Moyes for the first time.

“In various circumstances, it was only a one-time opportunity to get someone of this stature (Manuel Pellegrini) that prevented us from keeping David.

“Don’t forget David had a six month contract by the end of the season and fulfilled it.

“It is not as if we have released him, we have not released David Moyes.

“But personally and certainly afterwards I would have liked to keep it.”

THANKS FANS FOR PASSIONATE SUPPORT – “BEST IN THE COUNTRY”

“We have a fan base that is frankly remarkable.

“We have 60,000 spectators who come to every game at the London Stadium and we want to expand it to 62,500.

“You have to say that the fan base is just great.

“I know many owners would say that our fans are the best in the country, but I have no doubt that our fans are the best when you travel around.

“Especially when you go away, you really notice it.

2019 AMA sports photo agency

David Gold has described West Ham fans as “the best in the country” despite their vocal criticism of his and David Sullivan’s regime

“When you go to an away game, people often look around and ask,” Where are our fans? ‘

“You don’t say that about West Ham fans! You can see where they are and you can hear them right away. This is their club, they came to support their club.

“We are very, very happy and it is what gives us the chance to compete because of this fan base.”

