West Ham fan collapsed and died outside Stratford Station after Hammers’ game against Everton

A West Ham fan collapsed and died after watching the Hammers Premier League game against Everton.

The 60-year-old, who was returning home after watching the 1-1 draw, collapsed on a gangway outside Stratford Station around 5 p.m. Saturday, January 18.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and gave first aid to the supporter.

Unfortunately, he died on the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to a station street walkway, E20, at 5:13 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, to report the collapse of a man.

“Officers were present.

“A British Transport Police officer was already on site with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a 60-year-old man died at the scene.

“His death is not considered suspicious.”

A number of fans have turned to social media to describe what they saw on their way home.

“Very sad to go to Stratford station from the Carpenters after the game and to see an ambulance / police treating a poor guy,” said a fan on Twitter.

“Read that he may have died – hoping this news is false.”

Another said: “Tons of police and medics wrapped around a white sheet covering something at the bottom of the walkway to the right of the main entrance to Stratford station.”

The MPSWestHamUtdFC Twitter account confirmed on Sunday January 19 that the deceased man was a supporter of West Ham.

The tweet said: “Unfortunately, after yesterday’s game, a West Ham fan collapsed near the front of Stratford station, despite the best efforts of LAS officers and staff, unfortunately, is dead.

“The thoughts right now are with his family.”

Issa Diop put West Ham ahead at London Stadium with 40 minutes of play but his effort was canceled by Dominic Calvert-Lewin who tied for the Toffees four minutes later.

David Moyes’ team occupies two places above the relegation places after the 1-1 draw, while Carlo Ancelotti’s men occupy 11th place.

