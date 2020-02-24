west-ham-followers-will-not-want-to-see-this-woeful-david-moyes-anfield-stat-ahead-of-journey-to-premier-league-leaders-liverpool

West Ham are in serious hassle this season. There is no acquiring absent from that for their enthusiasts.

They’re at present 18th in the Premier League and have a horrid run of fixtures – their following one an very tough vacation to runaway leaders Liverpool on Monday night time.

Even the most optimistic West Ham lover will wrestle to see how their side can win or even get something out the activity.

But any person who does have religion may well want to reconsider when you see manager David Moyes’ dreadful Anfield stat.

Moyes, who has also been in demand of Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland, has been to Liverpool’s home 15 periods as a supervisor and has not received any of them – getting rid of eight and drawing seven.

The Scot has shed on his last 3 trips to Anfield – the most modern throughout his very first spell at West Ham which observed them comprehensively crushed four-one at Anfield in February 2018.

Information are there to be broken but judging by West Ham’s starting XI, it looks like they haven’t set their sights on having the a few factors.

West Ham are only a stage away from basic safety but have a quite hard operate of game titles after they confront Southampton at dwelling on Saturday.

Soon after that is Arsenal away, then Wolves at house, followed by Tottenham absent and then Chelsea at property.

But get an not likely end result at Anfield and Moyes is a genius, such is soccer.