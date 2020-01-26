West Ham plays games as if they were testimonials, says Tony Cascarino after the shocked departure of the FA Cup from West Brom

Tony Cascarino slammed West Ham’s FA Cup against West Brom on Saturday.

The Hammers were eliminated in the fourth round due to Conor Townsend’s early strike for the Championship Club.

David Moyes’ West Ham will face Liverpool twice and Man City next month

It was the third time in a row that West Ham left the FA Cup after earlier riots against AFC Wimbledon and Wigan to weaken the league.

The home loss to West Brom has increased pressure on Hammers boss David Moyes, who has lost three of his last four games.

Cascarino claimed that West Ham was playing “like a testimonial team” against the Baggies.

He said of the Sunday sports breakfast: “One of the worst things you can say about a team is when they play games like testimonials.

“I saw that yesterday. They watched a team play like a testimonial [team], no FA Cup tie, no Premier League game. They played like a testimonial team.

“You are guilty of West Ham and many players here have played cup games against lesser opponents over the years and have been beaten.”

Mark Noble missed the opportunity to secure West Ham an FA Cup late in the fourth round

It’s not going to be easier for West Ham, who host unbeaten Premier League leader Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Hammers are outside the relegation zone only because of the goal difference, but a heavy loss for Jürgen Klopp’s men could lead to them falling into the bottom three places.

Moyes admitted his players were not scoring enough goals, despite spending £ 45m on Sebastien Haller last summer, and wants his team to be harder to beat.

He said: “The last time I came up with the same problem, we were in a difficult position and it hasn’t changed.

“I have to find something that can inspire us. For example, the last time Marko Arnautovic gave us inspiration, someone who could score and in which we could play afterwards. He gave us a runner, something else.

“But the only thing you have to be is hard to beat. If you are not difficult to beat, the other team will find ways to score against us.

“We don’t really look like we have a lot of goals at the moment, so we have to find a way to hit a lot harder right now, and we were too easy to play against.”