West Ham prohibits fans from life if they are found guilty of homophobic abuse in Brighton

West Ham has announced that it will issue lifelong bans to all those found guilty of homophobic abuse in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Brighton.

The Hammers were booed from the pitch of the London stadium after scoring a two goal lead over Brighton, who scored two goals in four minutes to equalize.

Getty Images – Getty

Tensions were high at London Stadium on Saturday

The Metropolitan Police made three arrests that day, two for alleged homophobic incidents and one for an attack on a Brighton fan.

A Hammers spokesman said: “West Ham United is disgusted to hear of suspected homophobic incidents in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“It’s up to the police now, but anyone who has to behave in a discriminatory manner will be excluded from the [London] stadium and from traveling to the club for life.

“The club’s position is clear – we have a zero tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination.

“Equality and diversity are at the heart of the football club and we aim to continue to ensure that everyone who enters the London Stadium has the opportunity to watch their team play football in an inclusive environment.”

The result left West Ham in the relegation zone, David Moyes was only a point away from security.

The Scotsman has won only one of his first six games since he was appointed coach again in December.