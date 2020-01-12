West Ham RULE OUT Fellaini, Man United versus Wolves star Jimenez, Napoli Ass Mertens “in talks” with Chelsea

Loading...

talkSPORT.com summarizes the latest news on transfer and football from the Saturday newspapers and from the Internet.

West Ham has ruled out Marouane Fellaini’s signing. The club had reportedly signed a third agreement to reunite the Belgian midfielder with David Moyes. (The sun)

Manchester United are interested in signing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez. (Sky Sports)

getty

Fellaini should not return to David Moyes for the third time in his career at West Ham

United also wants to deal with Lyon star Moussa Dembele, who is also considered for Chelsea. The rivals of the Premier League have to deal with Juventus to sign the 23-year-old front man. (Calcio Mercato)

The President and Sports Director of Sporting Lisbon traveled to Old Trafford to negotiate the transfer of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (Recording)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan watched Fernandes in action this week before supposedly switching £ 60m to United. (Evening standard)

Leicester City chief Brendan Rodgers insists that James Maddison will not be affected by the continued interest of the Red Devils. (Days mirror)

Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign Napoli striker Dries Mertens on a free transfer when his contract ends at the end of the season. However, the blues has to deal with the competition of the former boss Antinio Conte at Inter Milan. (Le10Sport)

Getty Images – Getty

Mertens is asked because he was unable to extend his deal in Napoli

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has ruled out a Chelsea exit for 23-year-old defender Andreas Christensen in the January transfer window. (Daily star)

Tottenham has started the race for Benfica’s Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes and will fight against London rival West Ham for the 21-year-old’s signature. (Daily mail)

Spurs’ 19-year-old winger, Jack Clarke, has been associated with loans to Derby County and QPR. (Days mirror)

Darren Bent asks Tottenham to “break the bank” and sign Edinson Cavani after Harry Kane was injured

The planned move from Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah to Bristol City is doubtful after the interest of two Premier League clubs – Aston Villa and Norwich – has been sparked. (The sun)

Evertonare is preparing a £ 25m offer to sign… Everton – 23-year-old Brazilian striker Everton Soares from Gremio. (ESPN)

Everton is also interested in former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga, who currently plays for Serie A club Sassuolo, and West Ham in the 23-year-old. (Daily star)

latest

Broadcast news live: Fernandes against United, West Ham against Fellaini, Eriksen at the latest

‘NOT INTERESTED’

Klopp responds after hearing a breathtaking new Liverpool record from Spurs Win

NOT REQUIRED

Mourinho insists that despite Kane’s injury, he doesn’t ask Levy to sign a new striker

anfield news

Liverpool news live: response to Tottenham win and recent transfer talk

Earned victory

Garry Monk wanted to “win” when he frustrated the old Leeds club

no contact

Joe Cole breaks the silence about a possible coaching role at West Ham

SO CLOSE

Mourinho desperately falls to his knees when Liverpool wins after Spurs missed late chances

WASTEFUL

Lampard complains about the “disappointing” end of Chelsea and sends a message to Abraham