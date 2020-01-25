West Ham Skipper believes the Premier League shouldn’t rely on him and slams West Brom in the FA Cup defeat

Mark Noble has given an open assessment of West Ham’s fate, declaring that the Hammers shouldn’t be dependent on him at his age after West Brom’s departure from the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Premier League team got a toothless result at the London stadium when Conor Townsend’s swift morning strike made Slaven Bilic’s return to East London triumph.

The Hammers skipper cut a frustrated figure at the full-time whistle and struck the performance of his beloved team when they failed against the competition in the fourth round.

Getty Images

Mark Noble underlines his frustration after taking a late opportunity to compensate

Noble announced that he should take a break from the collision. After a sad first half, David Moyes brought the midfielder to succeed Carlos Sanchez.

He spoke exclusively to talkSPORT and said: “I’m 33 years old in May. I’ve been doing this for 15/16 years of my life. It’s half my life.

“In a club of this level, you can’t rely on me with the money we spent. You can’t rely on me to be halfway through an FA Cup game – it shouldn’t be.

“The manager knew I played three games in a week and we have two big games at home.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he said he would put me on the bench today to save my legs.”

Getty Images

David Moyes had planned to rest the Hammers skipper for the FA Cup duel

He continued: “If his team appears like this, what can you do? Listen, I was just telling the players there that we have to look at ourselves in the mirror – it’s nobody else’s fault.

“We changed managers, we can’t use this excuse.

“We have to say, did I work hard enough today? Was I good enough and the answer for me was no.”

West Ham was unable to defeat a resilient Baggies team that had to survive the remaining 18 minutes with 10 men after Semi Ajayi saw red.

Noble wasted the best of a variety of late chances when he shot across the counter from 10 meters away with the clock running.

Getty Images

Conor Townsend scored the only goal of the game for the Baggies

The 32-year-old, who made his West Ham debut in August 2004, is also concerned about the future of the club and plans to enjoy the last stages of his career – something he has not been able to do so far.

“I am constantly worried about the club. I will soon be 33 and you are here at the age you want to enjoy the last few years of your career, ”he said.

“But if you’re in a relegation battle, trust me that it’s not fun.”

It couldn’t be easier for Moyes men who entertain Jurgen Klopps Liverpool on Wednesday night, who has been unbeaten in the last 40 games of the Premier League.