[west-ham’s-fredericks-undergoes-shoulder-operation]

LONDON, Feb 27 — West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has undergone correct shoulder medical procedures that will continue to keep him out for close to six months, the Premier League club claimed.

The 27-yr-aged sustained an injuries in their 2- league defeat to Manchester City very last 7 days, his next match considering the fact that returning from a hamstring trouble that experienced ruled him out for virtually a thirty day period.

The Englishman has played 20 league video games for the club this period, starting up 19 of them.

“Ryan’s medical procedures went particularly as planned and he’ll commence his rehabilitation and restoration promptly, with the program remaining for him to be out there all over again in early to mid-April,” West Ham healthcare main Richard Collinge claimed in a statement.

Czech worldwide midfielder Tomas Soucek, who joined West Ham on personal loan from Slavia Prague in January, was dominated out for all around a few weeks with a hip flexor injuries.

West Ham, who are 18th in the league standings with 24 details, host Southampton on Saturday. — Reuters